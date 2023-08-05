These are the favorite Netflix movies in the United States

The streaming platform Netflix has revolutionized the way we watch cinema in the new millennium, offering lovers of the spatimo arts the possibility to enjoy a wide variety of storylines and genres with just one click.

platform of streaming Netflix revolutionized the way we see Cinema In the new millennium, lovers of Spatimo art are being offered the possibility to enjoy a wide variety of plots and genres with just one click, without the need to go to the cinema or download videos from other platforms. far away from them, Netflix It has gained popularity and competition with other streaming platforms has led to the production of its own content.

In this list of news, some of the movies have been highlighted and captivated by the American public. Among the favorites are:

“Tyrone’s Clone”: A disturbing incident in the neighborhood triggers an investigation into a sinister conspiracy.

“El Gato Con Botas: The Last Desio”: El Gato Con Botas embarks on an epic journey to restore his new life.

“Disappeared: El Caso Lucy Blackman”: The mystery of Lucy Blackman’s disappearance triggers an international blockade of justice.

“The Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine”: A team of engineers and scientists embark on an ambitious mission to explore the universe.

“Infiltrados en Miami”: Kevin Hart and Ice Cube hit the headlines in this action comedy.

“The In-Laws Take Up Arms”: A bank director is faced with an unexpected situation when his future in-laws turn out to be thieves.

“Capitan Calzoncillos: Su Primer Peliculan”: Dos Nios Hypnotizón accidentally approaches the director of his school and turns him into Capitan Calzoncillos.

“Bird Box Barcelona”: A mysterious presence threatens the world’s population, and Sebastian must fight for his survival on the streets of Barcelona.

“The Baby Boy 2: Family Business”: A new baby boy joins the Templeton brothers on a new business adventure.

“Canta! 2”: Buster Moon and his friends try to persuade a rock star to attend his new show.

These are some of the movies that enthralled the audience on Netflix United States. Each title offers a unique and exciting experience for movie lovers. It is important to note that some titles may be repeated in the rankings due to different episodes or seasons, and some may not have the details provided by the platform.

No doubt, Netflix It has changed the way we enjoy cinema and gives us a wide catalog to choose our favorite movies.