These 8 Healthy Habits Can Extend Your Life by Over 20 Years

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and an unhealthy lifestyle that includes a diet rich in fats and sugars and a sedentary lifestyle greatly increases the chances of developing these and other pathologies, such as : obesity, diabetes or cancer. Now a new study presented at NUTRITION 2023, the American Nutrition Society’s premier annual meeting of 700,000 U.S. veterans, has found that taking eight habits of a healthy lifestyle at 40 you can increase in life expectancy to an average of 24 years.

The eight habits the study refers to are:

stay physically active Avoid opioid addiction never smoke Minimize Stress To eat well Do not abuse alcohol Sleep well with good sleep hygiene Have positive social relationships

In particular, according to the results of the study, men who have these eight habits at the age of 40 will live an average of 23.7 years longer than those who have not adopted any of them and who, in the case of women who have eight healthy habits lifestyle factors in middle age were associated with an additional 22.6 years of life expectancy compared to those who did not. Compared to those who did not take any of the above healthy lifestyle factors, veterans with a combination of 8 individual therapeutic lifestyle factors had a 13% reduction in all-cause mortality.

“We were amazed at how much you can get by taking one, two, three, or all eight lifestyle factors,” he said. Xuan Mai T. Nguyen, a health care professional in the Department of Veterans Affairs and a fourth-year student at the Carl College of Medicine of Illinois. “The results of our study show that a healthy lifestyle is important for both public health and personal well-being. The sooner the better, but even if you make a small change in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, it still pays off.”

Factors most influencing life expectancy

The researchers analyzed data from medical records and questionnaires from 719,147 U.S. military veterans who served in combat. Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program in the period from 2011 to 2019. Participants were between 40 and 99 years old and 33,375 died during follow-up.

“It’s better to switch to a healthy lifestyle earlier, but even if you make a small change in your 40s, 50s or 60s, it will still be beneficial.”

The factors that most influenced the life expectancy of these people were physical inactivity, opioid use, and smoking, which were associated with a 30% to 45% increased risk of death during the study period. Stress, excessive alcohol consumption, inadequate nutrition, and poor sleep hygiene were associated with a 20% increased risk of death, while a lack of positive social relationships was associated with a 5% increased risk of death.

The authors of the article highlighted the impact on longevity of habits that contribute to the development of chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, which cause disability and premature death. The results also help determine the extent to which healthy lifestyle choices can help people reduce their risk of these diseases and live longer.

” lifestyle medicine it aims to address the root causes of chronic diseases, not their symptoms,” Nguyen explained. “This provides a potential pathway to change the course of rising healthcare costs as a result of prescription drugs and surgical procedures.”

While the estimated increase in life expectancy from the inclusion of the eight healthy lifestyle habits decreased slightly with age, it remained significant, indicating that adopting healthy habits later in life can still help people live longer. “It’s never too late to lead a healthy lifestyle,” says Nguyen.

Because the study is observational, it does not prove a causal relationship between healthy lifestyles and increased life expectancy, Nguyen acknowledges, but the findings add to a growing body of research supporting the role of lifestyle factors in chronic disease prevention and promote healthy aging.