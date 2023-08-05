The word “serrano” is banned in Riot Games and you can be punished for using it, but there is a reason for that – Valorant

Valorant players were shocked to find out why Riot Games is punishing them

One of the eternal battles riot game it’s against toxicity in their games. He bad player behavior impacted the image of the company on several occasions, and over the years they have made efforts to avoid a situation that has been shown to makes many users avoid video games . One of the latest attempts at improvement was the introduction real-time intervention and text analysis system which was introduced into valiant in your latest update. This tool can penalize users who use the in-game chat to insult their teammates during the game, and it is quite useful. However, its implementation led to a surreal moment that almost no one in the community understood Spanish video games.

This is due to the new Valorant feature.

If you type the word “serrano” in Valorant chat, you will receive a punishment. I’m not kidding. Just sending this text in a message causes the chat to hang automatically. The punishment is much harsher than it looks, as it blocks communications and prevents players from searching for ranked matches or use the newly released main mode . Jokes about ham were not long in coming. The situation caused numerous jokes, but above all, great confusion in the society. The majority of users simply did not understand what the problem was. It’s okay, because it’s actually problem chain.

The truth is that “serrano” if it’s an insult. In Peru, it is a pejorative way of referring to people with Andean features. A word that confuses common urban stereotypes with racism due to the physical characteristics or cultural practices of people defined by the term. No one in Spain or most of Latin America uses it in this sense, much more often it is used to talk about ham or something associated with the mountains. However, the automated system does not take into account the cultural context or the context of the conversation itself. Just determines that it is an offensive word and applies punishments to the players.

The rest of the problem was created by both Riot Games and the community. The developers have sinned with a lack of foresight or knowledge. Although there may be a technical problem that we do not consider, it seems that avoiding it is as simple as create exceptions for each server and make “serrano” not a cause for punishment if you are tied in Europe. Spreading the news through social networks did not help. There aren’t many reasons to type this word in video game chat, and most users have done so after you are trolled by your teammates or enemies.





The only positive side of the situation is that the players have the opportunity Submit a complaint to Riot Games Player Support if they were punished for using the word disrespectfully towards other team members or enemies. For now, and in the absence of a final decision, yes, serrano is best left as a taboo topic in tactical shooters.

