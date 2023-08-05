The Vazquez Sounds singer’s radical body transformation

The little girl became popular among her brothers thanks to a cover of one of Adele’s songs. So it lights up now.

In 2011, a group of brothers went viral for publishing their own version of the song. “rolling in The Deep” from Adele.

There’s more in the video shared on YouTube 292 million Over two million copies of “Me Gusta”.

“Vazquez Sounds” was the name of the group led by Angela Vazquez, the lead singer. Now after 12 years this girl creates sensation with her beauty.

Angie Vazquez in 2011. (Photo: Video Capture)

Despite the fact that the brothers tried to continue their musical career, they did not succeed as expected.

Angie debuted as an actress in the biographical series luis miguelL Her appearance was in the eighth chapter of the first season in the role of a young woman named Diana Correa.

Currently, the young woman is very active on social networks and has decided not to stop playing music. Also, write songs and share your achievements with your followers often.

follow more on instagram 640 thousand users and learn more about tiktok 810 thousand. Unlike Lucia years ago, Angie’s hair is now grey.

Whenever he publishes a new image or video, his fans from different parts of the world do not miss a chance to admire his physical beauty and talent.

So it lights up now:

@angieevazquez_ Bring me lots of memories ❤️ ♬ original sound – Music.vsp

@angieevazquez_ sorry for the jaja faces #voice effects ♬ original sound – angie vazquez

The song I asked her to know: