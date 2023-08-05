The Story Behind the Famous Teatro Fru Fru

safe when you are walking on the road maids you have lost his presence Fru Fru Theater, It is currently closed, but at the time it was an important forum for the best talent in the artistic world and from the 1970s its portfolio focused on controversial sexual themes. Here we tell you the story of this building which has survived in historical center El Paso de los Anos. Cover photo: Daniela Tapia.

El Teatro Fru Fru, its history, legends and renaissance

before he Renaissance TheaterToday Teatro Fru Fru, what is left of it, as the historic building remains closed and only through its rules it is possible to appreciate a glimpse of what is inside it.

Its opening, the first theater with electricity

In 1899, the venue was inaugurated and soon became one of the most important theaters in the city, as it was the first electric theater in the country. But the iconic Teatro El Renacimiento changed its Dueno in 1906 francisco cardona bought it and decided to christen it after his wife, Virginia Fabregas, one of the pioneers of theater in our country. With the advent of cinema, the place went through a rough phase and was forced to close its doors.

Photo: Facebook Official Fru Fru Theater

The 70s: the sexual revolution achieved at the Teatro El Renacimiento

El Teatro Tuvo un Renaissance in 1973, when it was acquired Irma Serrano “La Tigresa”, The rotation of the cartel changed drastically, so from that year they started carrying out sexual act And other subjects are considered taboo. People flocked to the Fru Fru Theater or “Teatro de la Medianoche” to enjoy burlesque and soft porn shows. The Los 70s represent the transgressive era of the region.

Photo: Facebook Official Fru Fru Theater

what falls from the fru fru theater

As the years passed and owners changed, the decline became apparent and the years reached the legendary Fru Fru, which was used for some time. night center, Around 2010 the venue breathed its last, having hosted concerts by artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Victimas del Doctor Cerebro and artists such as Vaselina.

In recent years the theater has been closed to the general public, although the establishment is rented out for private events such as concerts and filming. The building tampoco is protected by urban legends, which assure that its golden rules live behind it Evil spirit,

el fru fru, film set, series and music

At the moment the heart of theater can only be appreciated through music videos and films. Audiovisual projects such as the videoclip “Tu Saudade de Querer”. mon laferte Your “Omen”. Sam Smith or exposure, were filmed in the theatre. In the video we can appreciate the grand golden figure impersonating a demon carrying a charola, which according to tradition the actors make an offering to save their work from failure.

In addition, the theater was also hired as a location for the biographical film cantinflas, James Bond: Specter and some advertisements.

Through an official account, the administrators have indicated the upcoming opening of Teatro Fru Fru: “Working with great commitment and love to strengthen the legacy and remain one of the best theaters in Mexico,

