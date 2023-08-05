The stars support the Hollywood Huelga that raised $15 million

Ever since the general decline of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood began, the film industry has halted filming as well as the promotion and promotion of cast members. Many artists have shown their support through manifestos, videos and publications. Others with money, such as Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, join the list of Hollywood actors who have contributed financially to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, affiliated with the US Actors Union, in support of the interpreters in Huelga. “I call on our community to remember how difficult it has been to get here; The response to helping our partners has been incredible, immediate and comforting”, acknowledged Courtney B. Vance, the organization’s president, in a statement released via the website.

Before the fighting lasts at least until September, many of those affected are unlikely to have large assets, so from the outset SAG made a general appeal to those who have more capital to make a donation of any kind. Can do, whether it is financial or physical. , “I remember my days as a table worker, sweeper, typewriter and even unemployed. Through a statement shared by the organization, Streep assured, “In this Huelga I feel fortunate to be able to support those who will fight against Goliath in a massive action to sustain himself. ” The first artist to contribute to the cause was Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘La Roca’, who made ‘a historic donation’ last July 25, according to the organisation, now other stars like George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez have also joined. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Oprah or Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman or Julia Roberts.

Vance announced that since launching the actors’ party last July 13, he had managed to collect $15 million, which would be about 13 million euros, in three weeks. In addition, they assured that in the past week alone they had received 400 assistance requests: “The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing over 30 times our normal number of emergency assistance requests. ” In a press release published on the web, the President assured that the assistance program he created is essential: «It serves to ensure that needy actors do not leave their homes, can pay bills, provide food for their families Buy and make medical dishes, deal with medical payments and much more. It is a huge challenge, but we are determined to face it this time”, he assured. The Foundation was also a supporter in times of a pandemic, helping those most affected after the world broke down.