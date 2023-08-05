

The romance between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner is over: “they were fired” Photo: Getty Images/Hollywood Forever TV

he finished! According to a source in the magazine lifestyleromance between Timothée Chalamet it is Kylie Jenner It ended seven months after the first indication that the two were having an affair.

Travis Scott Sends ‘Shade’ to Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in New Song; check out

“She’s telling people that things have naturally cooled down between them because they’re both engaged and traveling, but friends are whispering that Kylie is left out.” said the insider.

Kylie is acting casually, but friends know it must be hurting. Timothy was the first guy she really spent time with after she split from Travis (Scott). He also introduced her to his family.”

According to the publication, some people close to Kylie suspect that the actor may have used the businesswoman to garner media attention for his new film. “Wonka”Which will be released in December.

The First Trailer for “Wonka” Starring Timothée Chalamet Is Here

The romance rumors first surfaced on Deux Moi, a pseudonymous Instagram account that posts celebrity gossip. At the same time, sources have claimed that the stars will be in the affair.

The two were also together at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris in January this year. Also, in April, Kylie’s car was seen leaving Chalamet’s house. In April, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner didn’t want to make the relationship public, but she was having a great time with the actor.

