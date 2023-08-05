“The Rivals” With Zendaya Cancels Screening At Venice Film Festival, Postpones Premiere To 2024

feature film “rival”starring Zendaya, Now will not debut this year. Warner Bros. Pictures has canceled the film’s screening at the Venice Film Festival and has pushed the film’s September release this year to the first quarter of 2024. Luca Guadagnino (from “Call Me by Your Name”), was chosen to open the Italian Film Festival.

This information was released by the website Deadline. According to the vehicle, the officers considered “far from ideal” Release the film without the presence of the lead actors. Actors in Hollywood are on strike and are not participating in any kind of project promotion, also they are not entering the sets to record anything new.

Warner Bros. is re-evaluating its entire launch schedule due to the strike. another movie with Zendaya, “Dune: Part 2” Its premiere should also be postponed. DC titles are also included in this possible postponement package, which is yet to be officially announced.

In “Rival”, Zendaya Tennis player-turned-coach Tashi, a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. The film is set in two time periods – youth and adulthood – and follows three tennis players in a love triangle. Tashi becomes so attached to Patrick (josh o’connor) and with art (mike fist,

