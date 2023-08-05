The platform sandals you loved as a teenager are back (Koperny’s word)

The platform ‘flip-flops’ that flooded the looks of the first decade of the 20th century take center stage in this year’s looks

Las platform sandals son el calzado veranigo que mas le gusta a la generation z, if sandals thong They presented themselves as one of the shoes we’ll be most looking forward to this summer, with the platform toe chancella, In pure Lizzie McGuire style, it amped up the look informal, Yes Lo predicted this head over heels last year, the sandals Hilary Duff most loved resurfaced among her Ceniza and have held on to this day.

are you guilty Coperni. The company that mesmerises half the world every time it celebrates a fashion show, has been loved by even the most fashion conscious people. and Gum Platform and Canvas Strips Provides optimum comfort and makes you look beach like. The First and Best Flagship in Atreverse the trend Y2K Was bella hadidwho hooked them up with a false pencil and a short top in green.

for your part, Nicola Peltz, Which is quite common in the use of shoes with a huge platform and this type of heeled shoe, it also has a summer version. American actress is deported by some cowboy shorts -one more Kill summer 2023- one more big bag Rafia. With these shoes, literally, the simplest look rises to a stratospheric level in height. On holidays with his family and Brooklyn Beckham, he also used the white version combined with overall appearance In this color to go on the boat.

And how not to nominate one of the most admired style prescribers, dua lipa, singer of IDGAF used Coperni platform sandals to go to La Playa, They combined with a crochet set of yellow and orange a pocket limited edition by lowe’s,

Ale heyday of Y2K and passion for movies So that the styles of the strips carried over to the big screen and became naturally established in the collective imagination. succeeded with sirenitanow it’s over with barbie and with successive people reboot by One of the most popular series delivered in the last few years. Millera nostalgia is more present than ever and with gifts like these, we can’t help but succumb to the trend!