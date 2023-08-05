The painful reason that may have ended Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship

All the news portals of the world are talking about a new separation: Kylie Jenner or Timothée Chalamet He ended their relationship. According to the Deuxmoi portal, the pair first met in person when they attended the same Jean-Paul Gaultier Enero d’Esta Año fashion show during the Semana de la Haute Couture de Paris. From that moment on, they slowly got to know each other and love was born. a love that came to this day,

“She tells People that things naturally break down between them because they are both busy and traveling. Although friends whisper about kylie was released”, a few hours ago he revealed this to an exclusive source on the Life & Style portal. Ever since the rumors of the couple’s crisis started, both the businesswoman and the actor have not appeared in public together.

“Kylie is playing casual but her friends know it will hurt, Timothy was the first guy she really spent time with after her split from Travis Scott. He also presented it to his family.” At the moment, none of the artists has issued any statement or any kind of message on social networks.

Since the reasons for their breakup are unclear, all kinds of theories have gone viral on Twitter, including one that assures The Dune actor tapped the founder of Kylie Cosmetics to help promote his next filmWonka, where he will give life to the younger version of the famous chocolatier. the romance between kylie and timothy, Despite only being 7 months, it’s been pretty intense, The “Call Me By Your Name” actor was also featured in Clan. kardashian-jenner, They were seen together for the first time in April this year.

