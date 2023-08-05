The Mental Health for All Bill: Key Findings

A bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives that aims to improve conditions for access to mental health and psychosocial well-being with a differentiated approach and to encourage the social inclusion of people with mental disorders. The document was drafted collectively by the Commission on Mental Health with the participation of more than 61 representatives of public and private organizations and civil society.

In this sense, the provisions of the articles will be binding on all sectors of the General Social Security System for Health – GHSSS; including EPS, IPS, ESE. Similarly, the guidelines should also be applied by national, departmental, district and municipal health authorities, which will adapt according to their specific circumstances.

“The scale of mental and psychosocial health problems in Colombia is indeed alarming (anxiety and stress problems, depression, psychosis, post-traumatic stress, the consequences of various means of violence, insecurity, instability, helplessness, hopelessness, mental health disorders are increasing). the risk of other diseases and contribute to unintentional and intentional injury, therefore, a comprehensive, robust, effective and humanized system is required that really works and progresses in reducing, mitigating and eliminating the effects of social determinants”.

Unlike other articles, this bill also defines intersectoral actions to be developed in this area through various ministries such as the Ministry of Science, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Justice and the new Ministry of Equality.

Bill contributes to the creation of the National Mental Health Plan.

One of the most important elements of the bill is the creation of a mental health plan. According to the proposal, the design would be the responsibility of the Ministry of Health so that it could be integrated into long-term national policy. “Action in terms of comprehensive mental health care will be based on the respect and guarantee of the general and equal rights of people. Likewise, citizen participation and inclusion of people of diverse sexual orientation and gender identities (OSIGD) with a differentiated and territorial approach will be encouraged.. At a general level, the established guidelines will be reviewed every two or three years.

Responsibility for the implementation of certain actions rests with designated agencies or institutions. However, EPS will be responsible for ensuring timely and adequate access to mental health services.have these services in their service network (including emergency services or emergency services in this area), provide education and psychosocial support to caregivers.

IPS will facilitate the training and appointment of professionals with experience in the mental health field. This will facilitate the identification of the most common mental disorders and the development of psychosocial support strategies. Similarly, it should be characterized by a staff that will be part of an appropriate and sufficient interdisciplinary team to meet people’s needs for health promotion and prevention of mental disorders, early detection, assessment, diagnosis, treatment and health care. rehabilitation.

Interdisciplinary teams will be composed of psychiatry, psychology, nursing, social work, occupational therapy, psychosocial therapy, general practitioner, among other professionals, taking into account the level of complexity and specialization required for each service in accordance with the standards set for it. goal of the Ministry of Health and Social Protectionindicates an account.

In addition to the above, the National Observatory of Health will have to create a dedicated section on mental health and substance use. In this block, you need to do the following:

Create an updated report on the state of mental health in Colombia, which should include an analysis of the most common treatments, risks, participants, areas, social determinants of health, and specific mental health requirements.

Generate up-to-date, valid, reliable and timely information for policy development and orientation of mental health and substance use interventions.

Create a technological platform for continuous mental health training, real-time recording of indicators and figures, and other applications.

National Office of Mental Health, a new branch of the Ministry of Health

This bill proposes the creation of a National Office of Mental Health as an authority under the Vice Minister of Health and Services. From this body, the implementation of Law 1616 of 2013 in its axes of promotion, prevention, comprehensive care and rehabilitation will be coordinated, monitored and monitored through the respective sub-directors.

As specific tasks, the National Office of Mental Health will be tasked with:

Coordination of intersectoral action in the field of mental health for the implementation of mental health programs in various settings: in the family, school, work and community.

Promote and support, in collaboration with institutions of higher education, public or private research centers and national or international organizations, research projects on mental health needs in territories, on the determinants of said needs, and on evidence-based intervention programs to respond to these needs.

To promote, in collaboration with the Office for the Development of Human Talent in Health, mental health training programs for various participants, professionals with experience and postgraduate training in health, psychology, education, health professionals, teachers and teachers, family parents, community leaders in terms of difficulty.

Guarantee equitable access to high-quality mental health services by building the capacity of mental health professionals, health professionals, mental health actors and community leaders, and using technology and digital tools to ensure that interventions that have proven effective for the greatest number of people are accessible. the population that needs them.

Develop, with the support of the National Council on Mental Health, a National Mental Health Plan.

We invite you to read the bill in full, available in the attached free document for download: