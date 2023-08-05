The Matchbox Twenty singer commented on the scene with the band’s hit “Barbie”.

(The following may contain Barbie movie spoilers)

who has seen barbie know that Kane played Ryan Gosling Sing “push”Of Matchbox Twentyon guitar in a scene on the beach for the character played by margot robbie,

Given the tremendous impact the film has had since its premiere on July 20, singers from the band, rob thomasdecided to comment on how the 1990s hit earned an invitation to appear in the director’s feature film greta gerwig,

As Folha DS. As reported by Paulo, the singer announced that, when he approached them to ask for authorization to use the song, he envisioned that the track could be used in some humorous context:

When I got the call about ‘Barbie,’ I was told Ken would be standing by the campfire playing the song because my band was his favorite. So, I immediately figured I’d be the butt of jokes, and that was fine with me. I am thick skinned.

Thomas also revealed that he has always been a fan of Greta:

To the extent that I was on a plane once and I called my wife (Marisol Maldonado), and I said, ‘Honey, Greta Gerwig just got on the plane, oh my god.’

It is notable that the selection of “Push” for its inclusion in the Barbie scene is an homage, as Gerwig grew up listening to Matchbox Twenty in her teens.

Ryan Gosling had a band in the past

In addition to being the star of a musical, talk about Gosling’s singing talent La la Land (2016) with Emma Stone Earlier barbiethey even called a band Dead Man’s Bones,

In 2009, the group released their self-titled album through ANTI Records and the song’s lyrics delve into sinister themes such as death, graveyards, spirits, and other sinister themes.

