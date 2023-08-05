The look of celebrities will change in 2023!

There Are No Secrets To Nadi: There Are No Better Ambassadors For Each Season’s Trends

celebrities themselves, Teach us by changing your look what you wear the most and what you like best, and it goes with fashion, with manicure and with their hand.

haircut,

In what we took from 2023, there are many people who decided to change their image, and many people chose to

Advance Your Melena’s Health, From chopping clean hair to going back to our natural hair colour, celebrities have given us enough inspiration to inspire others to make a change that is attractive and compatible with our natural hair.

There

ease The undisputed hero of this season. Brown or dark colors, locks that mimic natural highlights and achieve a rejuvenating effect, or natural roots are just some of the means to achieve this goal.

There

Scissor It is also quite present. Many famous people have said goodbye to their long hair in favor of medium hair or a more radical cut that removes years from the top. But it is not necessary to cut all of them from the root. The trend for many has been towards a more subtle change, but without ceasing to be elegant and more attractive.

If you are thinking of doing something with your hair then keep these things in mind

the idea that celebrities leave us To give the one you love the most, the one that takes the best care of your hair and that makes you feel more comfortable destroying what you want from a year ago.

Chiara Ferragni’s Bob Cut



continue

While the star of the season haircuts are, without a doubt, the various variations of the bob cut. Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Vicky Martin Berrocal or Chiara Ferragni are just some of those who want to try this very comfortable and attractive trend.

In the case of the Italian influencer, he said goodbye to his legendary red hair to adopt a long bob cut at jaw height, which gives him a new look.

youth and fresh airAnd which also allows you to refine it in multiple ways as per the need of the occasion.

La Vuelta al Moreno by Maria Pombo



Maria Pombo at the premiere of ‘Barbie’/GTRES



Maria Pombo is part of a growing group of celebrities who have decided to ditch ruby ​​and return to their natural complexion. in a process by

leave the color behindEvery so often they decide to dye their hair as close to the color of their roots as they grow out naturally.

Si bien es cierto que el rubio has not disappeared,

l brunette comes pounding hard this year. Whether due to the naturalness that is so trendy or out of sheer convenience, chocolate hair has been crowned as one of the most loved hair styles of 2023.

ruby with roots by gigi hadid



Gigi Hadid/Gigi Hadid’s Instagram with Trenza



As we have already said, ruby ​​has not disappeared from the trend map, but this year it should be seen in a different way, for example,

estimating roots Like Gigi Hadid. The model opted to maintain the impeccable ruby ​​color only on the tips and show off her natural hair on the top section.

If you’ve already gotten used to ruby ​​hair but want to give it a more natural touch, you’re in for a treat, because black roots are back to trend. That’s how you keep protecting it

The Shiny and Shiny Side of RubioBut now it will be much more comfortable to wear it, like Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson or Blake Lively.

Innovate with Flaquillo as Blanca Suarez



Blanca Suárez in Barcelona/GTRES



Ale

flexillo It’s the safest bet for those looking for a change of look without taking too many risks, and actress Blanca Suárez knows this well, having tried several styles of floss throughout her life. The last one is the classic curtain flake that frames the face, softens the face and adds an innovative touch without cutting too much.

Other celebrities who have been daring with the Flaquillo are Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney or Katy Perry, who has been adorned by a mini asymmetrical Flaquillo.

the alternative may be more risky But it also wins 20223.