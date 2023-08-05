The last exhibition of mr. Titanic

‘Titanic’ arrives in Paris on 10 September, the last exhibition to be attended by French explorer Paul-Henri Nargiolet, who was one of five passengers killed on 18 June while searching for the remains of the tourist submarine ‘Titan’. The ship of this famous ocean liner sank after hitting an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean on the night of April 14–15, 1912.

Nargiolet, whom he nicknamed Mr. Titanic was the director of underwater investigations for the RMS Titanic, the only company authorized to retrieve objects from the transatlantic. “This exhibition is massive The fruit of the work of Paul-Henri Nargiolet’s ingenuity and passion“, recalled Pascal Bernardin, producer of ‘Titanic, la Exposition’, at the opening of the show.

Sidonie Nargiolet, his son, was “proud” of the work done by his priest to tell the secrets of the Titanic, his great passion, to the public. “I think he is here because it was his dream, it was his life and he devoted many years to it. All these things (to be gathered in the exhibition) a part of my father is with me“, added.

The remains of the Titanic estuvion remain after its sinking Lost at the bottom of the sea for 73 years In 1985, a team from the United States and France, led by explorers Robert Ballard and Jean-Louis Michel, discovered what had fallen from the petiole at a depth of 4,000 meters. The remains of the boat are located 1,550 km northeast of New York (USA) and 729 km southeast of Terranova Island (Canada).

NARGIOLET, PH, FOR FRIENDS Led the first expedition to recover items from the Titanic In 1987. Considered an icon, a mentor, a source of inspiration and a great figure in the exploration of the great ocean floor, PH was a member of new expeditions between 1987 and 2022 and made 30 similar dives with the submersible Nautilus.

“Viendo las pizzas go up to the surface, share them with the public and preserve them for future generations Les da Una Nueva Vida”, shortly before the death of Mr. Titanic Dacia, who managed to retrieve about 5,000 objects transatlantic from the bottom of the ocean before his death. Among the original pieces recovered is the Big Peace, one of The section found is the 17-ton Dale hull of the Titanic, currently on display in the US city of Las Vegas.

When entering the exhibition located at the fairgrounds of the Porte de Versailles, Paris Expo, visitors receive a Boarding pass copy Why aren’t you walking away from the Titanic? There deep exposure Keep 2,000 square meters within reach at all times during the voyage, from the construction of the transatlantic of the company White Star Line until its sinking. Recreate in exquisite detail what life was like on the Titanic and the mission to recover objects from the bottom of the ocean.

tourists can see A total of 260 remains were retrieved from the sea.Passengers’ personal items, such as jewelry, clothing and leather suitcases, to parts of the boat, among them a telegraph, a piece of a bench from the closet or a bowl used by diners in their elegant dining room.

Through these items, we can discover the true stories of some of the passengers and crew members. Among them, Captain Edward J. Smith, actress Dorothy Gibson, millionaire John Jacob Astor IV, driver René Pernot and Catholic priest Thomas R. Biles, who is much more than a name at the end of the tour. visitor.

you can also read this List of passengers and survivors of the shipwreck, During the recession, 1,496 of the 2,208 people who traveled across the transatlantic died. Only 712 were saved. Millvina Dean, the last survivor of Titanic’s story telling, died on 31 May 2009 at the age of 97.

In the show, someone is displayed for the first time Life-size replica of Titanic, especially for first class passengers. Many people will remember the staircase because it appeared in James Cameron’s film ‘Titanic’ (1987), starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. You can also walk through a replica of one of the pasillos of the transatlantic cabins, go inside a boiler and see how the first and third class cabins looked inside.

In the show you can also learn about the various missions undertaken to recover objects from the bottom of the ocean. At the end of the exhibition, giant screens make live performances possible shipwreck tour Discovering the Titanic as visitors had never seen it before.