The Last Dance arrives tomorrow on HBO Max

starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault, Magic Mike: The Last Dance The From Cinema to Your Home franchise will arrive on HBO Max on June 2.

In Magic Mike: The Last Dance, Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) returns to the stage after a long break and commercial failure, leaving him broke and working as a bartender in Florida. In what he hopes will be one last “deal,” Mike moves to London with a socialite (Salma Hayek Pinault), who tempts him with an offer he can’t refuse and has an agenda of her own. With everything at stake, once Mike finds out exactly what he has in mind, he and his new dancers must get in shape. watch the trailer:

The film is directed by Steven Soderbergh from a screenplay by Reid Carroll and features behind-the-scenes help from Soderbergh’s creative team including: production designer Pat Campbell (TV’s The Bastard Son and the Devil’s Own), costume designer Christopher Peterson (The Irishman) are included. and music supervisor Season Kent (KIMI, Let Them All Talk). The choreography is by Alison Faulk and Luke Broadlick, both from the “Magic Mike” franchise. The film also stars Salma Hayek Pinault (The House of Gucci) as well as dancers from the “Magic Mike Live” shows in London and Las Vegas.

Magic Mike: The Last Dance will premiere exclusively on HBO Max after its worldwide theatrical release.