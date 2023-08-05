The film premiered on HBO Max with Harry Styles that will make your skin split

The HBO Max catalog continues to show its greatness and quality. Every time new titles are revealed on the streaming platform and movies y series that stood out in history. Therefore, users have a wide range of possibilities when it comes to enjoying certain products.

do not worry darling. Source: HBO Max

between series and movies hbo max Offer to your customers, it appears that it will also attract music lovers and especially an artist. So, if you are one of the followers of British singer, songwriter and actor Harry Styles, you better turn on your television already.

Read more: The comedy drama film with Tom Hanks is hugely popular on HBO Max

Harry Styles He is one of the great stars of music who took his first step towards fame in 2010 with the band One Direction. Seven years later, the British artist launched her solo artist career to rave reviews and a fan following that grew exponentially, thanks to which today, at the age of 29, she is a legend on set and in front of the cameras. are celebrities. Very.

One is available on HBO Max film The Ascension starring Harry Styles in the lead role alongside actors Florence Pugh and Christopher Pine. This is ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, a movie directed by Olivia Wilde, which runs for two hours and will leave your skin dry.

Read more: And a! Fan throws object on stage and hits Harry Styles in the face

“A wife in her 50s in a utopian community begins to worry about the dark secrets that her husband’s company hides”, indicates one of the known reviews about the film that can be seen in hbo max, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ won’t have you moving from your seat in front of the television and if you’re a Harry Styles fan you’ll have an extra reason to play it.