The Death of Angus Cloud: Touching Farewell Messages from Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and the Rest of Their Spirited Teammates

news of death of angus claudAt the age of 25, thousands of his followers were taken to the American Art Colony. Once the surprise and stupor got over, many of his teammates in the series Excitement They used their social networks to get him fired.

“Words are not enough to describe the immense beauty of Angus. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to meet him in this life, to call him my brother, to see his warm and kind eyes and his radiant smile, or to hear his infectious laugh (now I’m smiling just thinking about it). )”, Zendaya wrote on her account Instagram, And he added: “If people use this expression when talking about the people they love: ‘It can light up the room they enter’, but I must say that it The best was in him”.

“I would like to remember it that way. For the light, love and happiness without limits that she always managed to give us. I will cherish every moment. My heart is with your mother and your family at this time and please be kind and patient as pain is different for everyone”, he concluded.

His partner Sidney Sweeney also dedicated an emotional message: “Angus, you had an open soul, a kind heart, and filled rooms with laughter. It’s the hardest thing for me to publish and I’m trying to find all the words.” I’m struggling for. We’ll find you weirder than you believe, but I feel so lucky to have known you in this life, and I’m sure anyone who knows you knows the same thing. It The heartache is real and I wish I could get a big hug and a 711 race. All my love is with you.”

Another actress from the popular series to mention the death of her colleague was Storm Reid, who curiously did not share scenes with her on the HBO show. “I have always valued your friendship, your silliness and your ability to occupy space. I hope we will be able to share the screen together. I’ll never forget you, friend. I’m so cute!”, expressed the youngest actress in the cast.

In turn, Babri Ferreira was more circumspect: “Te amo mucho. You’ll be very surprised”, he hinted. Chloe Cherry, one of the last actresses to join the cast, shared a large number of scenes with Claudette during the past few seasons. “I can’t believe this is real! I miss you so much. I’ll never forget our conversation. You were so funny and had a great personality. Your story was so inspiring to me. For now, I think it’s a goodbye”, he signed off Gone.

Actress Nika King, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) mother Leslie on the series, was one of the few adult cast members to echo the news: “Our first season promo is together”, she recalled. And he defined his colleague, saying: “You were one of the most genuine, calm and beautiful souls in this crazy industry… and that magnetic smile! I am so grateful to have met you and heard your crazy stories about Oakland. You are loved and you will be very awkward my friend”.

The actor best known for his role in Fezco died this month at his home in Oakland, California, a week after his father died, and his cause of death is not known. ,The only consolation we have is knowing that Angus is now with his priest, who was his best friend. Angus spoke openly about his battle with mental health problems and we hope that his death can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight alone in silence”, said family members of the interpreter said in a statement. And he continued: “It is with the greatest of sadness that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human being today. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus Special fue for Muchas Maneras’s Todos Nosotros. He buried his priest last week and has struggled with the loss”, the published family statement said. tmz,

At the end of the text, the actor’s family left a will and requested Claude’s media and fans: “We hope the world will remember him for his humour, laughter and love for all. We ask for privacy at this time, as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

