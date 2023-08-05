The curse of Ibai Llanos: all the couples who broke up after talking to the ‘streamer’

Twitter has enabled it. Following the upheaval that reportedly broke up the music industry’s favorite duo, formed by Rosalia and Rav Alejandro, whose L.P. RYA From lovers to rabid followers and non-followers, the village needs an explanation once and for all. An answer that will calm the worries of those who have promised not to believe much in love after knowing the news. a reason that explains what happens, Why did love end? one of the best relationships in the world celebrities Yes dude.

Twitterati investigated the honor and found some clues that led to a clear conclusion: it’s a curse, There is no such thing as a mysterious and suspicious evil eye that explains phenomena that are impossible for humans to understand. And the weight of condemnation lies squarely on the shoulders of the King of Kings to whom the Internet refers: He A ray of light ibai lanos,

The principle is clear el vascoI have a curse for celebrity couples: the pair that plays, the pair that breaks, Internet users of the social network did not take long to attribute the explanation – with their respective ratio to Memestra – proving that when Ibai stops friendship with some members of the pair, it ends.

We take a chronological look at the relationships cursed by Ibai’s magic wand, starting with youtuber video game description League of Legends in 2014, however he rose to fame from 2018.

Gerard Pique and Shakira

The former football player and the Colombian singer began their romantic relationship in 2010 when they met during the recording of the video clip of the national anthem for the South African Football World Cup. Waka waka.

Afterwards 12 years relationship, Shakira and Piqué finally announced their separation in 2022. Paes is not only a friend but also a commentator partner of Vasco and Piqué. a common question is king of the league,

Truno and Nikki Nicole

The Argentine singers started their relationship in 2020 after they all fell in love with their theme with their listeners nipple. Their musical development coincided with the relationship, whose breakup was announced in April 2023 after more than two years, and their engagement was announced in February.

Trueno, Nicky Nicole, Bizarrap – Mamichula

After the wedding was announced, Ibai interviewed the couple and it ended shortly after.

Interview with Nikki Nicol.

Rav Alejandro and Rosalia

Rosalia and Rave They made their relationship official in 2021, even though they started dating in 2019, when they attended an award ceremony celebration. Latin Grammy.

The artist duo sat down with Ibai to give their first interview just before the release of their LP together last March RYA, With wedding plans and engagement rings in the middle, the singers confirmed their breakup on July 25, following exclusive information published by The Middle. People And a three-year relationship that had won over the entire public.

Charlando with Rosalia and Rav Alejandro

Now, digital tracking of A ray of light indicates that DookieThe singer is also an Argentinian who maintains a relationship with the artist. Emilia Mernes could be the next victim.

As always, time will eventually catch up with us.