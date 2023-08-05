The copyright lawsuit against Taylor Swift has been dropped. know more

Case against pop star Taylor Swift ends Copyright infringement, was stored in the United States. processed by teresa la darta writer of Mississippi who claimed the singer had stolen ‘various creative elements’ from your poetry book LoverReleased in 2010 and used in publication with the album of the same name Intense of 2019.

lawyer of la dart claimed that Taylor Swift have to compensate “Over a Million Dollars” in damage.



Photo: Disclosure/The Music Journal

However, according to a report BoardA motion was filed in a federal court Tennessee Giving information on last Thursday (27), it was told that the lawyer of teresa la dart will leave the process,

The voluntary withdrawal, which was reportedly not linked to any prior agreement, came after lawyers Taylor Swift criticize the process “legally and factually unfounded”arguing that the process “Should never have opened”.

“These allegedly infringing elements, each with a common design motif, are not subject to copyright protection”They said Doug BaldrigeSwift’s lawyer. “Thus, the defendants could not have infringed the copyright of the plaintiff.”

Taylor Swift Has not yet commented on the matter.