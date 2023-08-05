The city witnessed an ‘extraordinary sale’ of tickets this Thursday. City

1 of 1 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), headliners The Town – Photo: Reuters, Fabio Tito and Marcelo Brandt/G1 From left: Post Malone, Adam Levine (Maroon 5), Bruno Mars and Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), headliners The Town – Photo: Reuters, Fabio Tito and Marcelo Brandt / G1

Cost of tickets left over from incomplete or canceled purchases R$407.50 for half price and R$815 for full price per date,

You are allowed to make purchases up to Four daily tickets per CPF subject to a maximum of half price, To buy, simply access the Ticketmaster website. Those who have already purchased tickets can download or transfer tickets through the Quantro app.

Check out the schedule of the five phases below:

Skyline Stage – Post Malone, Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea, MC Hariel with MC Ryan SP and MC Cabelinho

Palko The One – Racionis MC with Orchestra de Heliopolis, Criollo with Planet Hemp, Orochi with Ezzy, Tasha and Tracy with Karol Konka

Palco Factory – Tato, Caio Lucas, Keback, Urias

São Paulo Square Stage – Esperanza Spalding, Hermeto Pascoal, São Paulo Big Band invites Alma Thomas

Palco New Dance Order – Batecu aka Freshprincedabahia x Jujuzal x Kiara x Mirandes, Tropicalaz – 10 Años, Osgameios – Uma Experiencia, Decapz x Whoor, Clean Vs Clap, Forrro Red Light e o Belli Encarnado (Mestre Nico, Ella Voa e Furmiga with dub)

Skyline Stage – Bruno Mars, Bebe Rexha, Alok and Louisa Sonza

The One Stage – Seu Jorge, Leon Bridges, ne Matogroso and Matué ne o Nordeste

Palco Factory – Lucas Carlos, Viu, Weigh and Lia Clarke

São Paulo Square Stage – Esperanza Spalding, Jonathan Ferre, São Paulo Big Band invites Analu and Kini and the São Paulo Big Band

Palco New Dance Order – Carlos Capeslock Showcase aka Bellissa x Stroka x Tessuto, Allen Alien x Badsista, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, Vitalik, Noporn Live, Carlos do Complexo vs RHR Live

Skyline Stage – Maroon 5, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne and Ludmila

The One Stage – Ne-Yo, Masego, Angelique Kidjo & Maria Rita

Palco Factory – Xenia Franca, Tessia Reiss, Cynthia Luz, NINA

São Paulo Square Stage – Stanley Jordan, Ivan Lins, São Paulo Big Band invites Paula Lima, São Paulo Big Band

Palco New Dance Order – Gop Tune Vs 28room+ Diogo Strauss Live feat Julia Mestre, Shermanology, Keri Chandler Live, Natasha Diggs Live Horn, El_cio Plants Live, Afterclap x Shigara x xxim

Skyline Stage – Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Garbage and Pity

Palco the One – Wet leg, Barao Vermelho invites Samuel Rosa, Daytonotas and Terno o Rei invite Mahmund and Fernanda Takai

Palco Factory – MC Don Juan, Yunk Vino, Mac Drika and Greg Queen

São Paulo Square Stage – Stanley Jordan, Hamilton de Holanda, São Paulo Big Band invites Vanessa Moreno and Ana Cañas and São Paulo Big Band

Palco New Dance Order – Mamba Negra Showcase feat Cashoo + Paulette Lindaselva + Valentina Luz, Badsista, Malka, Venus aka Guetto Elegance feat Marina Lima, Inner City Live Bonus Set Kevin Saunderson, Renato Cohen Live, Aria Live, Kenya20Hz Presents Chaos Sonora

Skyline Stage – Bruno Mars, HER, Kim Petras and Ezza

One Stage – Go, Gloria Groove, Pablo Vittar Invites Linicar and Jupe do Barro and Marina Sena sing Gal Costa

Palco Factory – Xenia Franca, Tassia Reiss, Cynthia Luz & NINA

São Paulo Square Stage – Richard Bona, Banda Mantiqueira and Monica Salmasso

São Paulo Big Band invites Luciana Mello and Jesuton

Palco New Dance Order – Odds Aka Davis X Vermelho X Zopelar, Borato & Emerson Live, Crazy P Soundsystem, Lion Babe, Paradise Guerrilla, DJ Mau Mau B2B Etc

Town releases transportation plan for September festivities

On the day general festival sales began, 18 April, over 270,000 people queued online to buy tickets.

In just over an hour, the September 3 and 10 dates, headlined by Bruno Mars, sold out. The 9th sale, which featured the Foo Fighters, closed the day after it opened.