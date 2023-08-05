The CDC reports that leprosy has become endemic in Florida and the southeastern United States.

This week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its English abbreviation) published the results of a study on a disease that was targeted primarily in the southeastern United States and it goes back to biblical times.

A research letter published in this month’s issue of the CDC magazine highlighted how this Over the past decade, cases of leprosy have increased significantly, especially in this part of the country.

However, It is in Florida, especially in the central zone of this state, that almost a fifth of all new cases of leprosy registered in 2020 are concentrated. which amounted to 159.

This study was conducted by researchers Aashni Bhuhan, Charles Dunn and Rajiv Nathu who concluded that there is a higher incidence of leprosy in the absence of traditional risk factors, contributing to increasing evidence that the disease has “become endemic in the Southeastern United States” .

Let’s remember that leprosy is an infectious disease chronic, caused by bacilli Mycobacterium leprosy What It mainly affects the skin and peripheral nervous system and is transmitted from person to person, mainly through prolonged exposure through airborne droplets.

“Historically, leprosy has been rare in the US. The incidence peaked in 1983, and from the 1980s to 2000 there was a sharp decline in the annual number of documented cases,” the researchers say.

But a decade ago, the incidence began to rise again.

The peculiarity is that the number of cases where the patient is a person born in a foreign country with an incidence of leprosy has decreased, as well as cases associated with risk factors, such as contact with animals that transmit the so-called Hansen’s disease, such as some armadillos .

As an example, the researchers cite the case of a 54-year-old man living in central Florida who was diagnosed with leprosy and received treatment for the disease.

“The patient denied any domestic or foreign travel, contact with armadillos, long-term contact with immigrants from countries endemic for leprosy, or association with someone known to have leprosy. He has lived his entire life in central Florida, gardening and spending a lot of time outdoors.”

