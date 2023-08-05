The Brazilian who shines in the nail art trend in Paris

Paris, known as the capital of fashion and beauty, has been the perfect place for the latest trends in nail art and nail design to flourish. The city is home to prestigious events such as fashion shows, film festivals and award shows, where celebrities including film stars and renowned artists show off their manicured nails. And this attracts the attention of the media and the general public, causing the spread of trends created in the city of light.

In this glamorous universe, the Brazilian stands out liciane de borba, born in Crisimalle, a town with less than 14,000 inhabitants in Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Argentina. Lisiane gained recognition in the competitive world of beauty, aesthetics and European fashion, finding in Paris the perfect platform for her innovative creations: from Brazil to the world.

nail art trends

With a passion for creativity and a relentless dedication to improving her techniques, Liciane also became a consultant and digital influencer in nail art and nail design. She highlights what are the main European trends in nail art today. check out:

Min Nails: The minimalist nail trend has won many fans. Liciane is a great proponent of this trend, saying that “simplicity can be elegant and sophisticated”. For them, soft colors, discreet geometric lines or nails with small delicate details are eternal choices that stand out for their subtlety and class. Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez it is meghan markle These are just a few examples of celebrities who have been seen with this style of nails over the years.

Jennifer Aniston

Stone and glitter nails: Liciane’s take on stone and glitter nails is clear: “Nails can be jewelry too!”. She likes the idea of ​​adding rhinestones, crystals or glitter for a touch of glamor and sophistication. This trend is especially popular among celebrities. Marion Cotillard it is Lady GagaWho likes to flaunt stunning nails at glamorous events.

Metallic Nails: Liciane’s opinion about metallic nails is that they are perfect for adding a modern and daring touch to the look. She loves to play with vibrant metallic colors and chrome effects to create nails that stand out with beauty and originality. is famous as beyoncé it is Kylie Jenner They use and abuse metal nails.

Kylie Jenner

Nature inspired nail art: Liciane is passionate about nature and loves to create nail art inspired by natural elements like flowers, leaves and landscapes. She believes this approach brings a touch of freshness and delicacy to nails, an option highly sought after by her clients. actresses Blake Lively it is Kerry Washington are fond of this style

However, despite celebrities being big fans of nail art and setting trends, professionals point out that the real secret to having perfect nails is to value each client’s individuality and express their individuality through nails. “Understanding the wants and preferences of each individual, it is essential to adapt trends according to the style and preferences of our customers, whether they are celebrity or not. Everyone has the right to shine”, he concluded.