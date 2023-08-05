The Box Office Hit, Now Available on HBO Max!

Amid stupendous success in theaters and beyond Warner Bros. Search made an announcement that “Barbie” Will release on streaming platform hbo max Just at the end of this year. CEO David Zaslav has confirmed the news. Warner Bros. Search, in an interview with wrap This Thursday (03). I decided to postpone the launch hbo max The move was made strategically to capitalize as much as possible on the success of “Barbie” at the box office. prolonging the film’s shelf life in cinemas Warner Hope to further strengthen the brand and create a conducive environment for a successful launch streaming.

box office success

the film “Barbie”Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film has been a real phenomenon at the box office since its premiere in theaters on July 20 this year, even before its release it was making a splash on the net. With a stellar cast made up of names like Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Will Ferrell; The production quickly won audiences around the world and has grossed nearly $800 million to date. Estimates indicate that the film may reach an impressive figure of US$1 billion in the next few days.

starring Margot Robbie Barbie. (Photo: Playback/Warner/YouTube)

“Barbie” on HBO Max

arrival of “Barbie” hbo max It is eagerly awaited by the fans, who will get an opportunity to watch the film directly from their homes with all the facilities provided by the service. streaming. Platform hbo max, Known for its vast catalog of movies and series, it has established itself as one of the prime choices for lovers of the seventh art.

While the platform of the film does not reach streaming, Now have to wait till the end of 2023 to see the arrival of success “Barbie” hbo max And experience another chapter in the history of the much-loved doll, whether in the comfort of your home or on the big screen.

