The best movie of Brad Pitt’s career turns 16

Dimly lit figures emerge from the woods. A train turns on a curve. Hiding among the bushes are some men with their faces covered with bags, with rags over their eyes and with guns in their arms. There is a noise of steam and sparks when the train is slowing down. Guns flashing, the bandits emerge from nowhere with the intention of committing a heist. Pitt’s Jesse James walks quietly and impressively between them. This is one of the best, most disturbing, threatening and Beautiful Brad Pitt’s career best movie scenes. His career has been one of the finest examples of good cinema and even some of the most iconic cinema of the last few decades. But the film we are going to talk about is taken straight from another league.

Pitt was 42 during filming Jesse James murdered by the coward Robert Ford And she was probably the biggest movie star in the world at that time. in 1999 club de la lucha (Did you know you have two sequels?) This guy from Oklahoma had a point of view. Later, ocean ‘S Eleven (One of Robot and Charm’s best movies) solidified his status as a star. And as a result, the time has come to visit Left, betting on a heavy and underpriced historical epic, chronicling the life and death of a train thief in the late 19th century.

success of jesse james The film’s director, Andrew Dominik, stated in an article that it aimed to be “an ambiguous and contemplative examination of fame and infamy”. by LA Times , Dominic achieved his objective, but also showed us a side of Pitt that we probably haven’t seen enough of 16 years later. Like James, Pitt is introspective, suffering, intuitive, compassionate, ruthless but compassionate. There is nothing else to see in the final scene, the certainty of his immediate future written all over his face, he watches his sons play, drops his pistol belt and raises his hand to accept a bullet in Casey Affleck’s ass. Keeps the back It is the best performance of his career, in the best film of his career.

Doctor

Unfortunately, this type of action isn’t always guaranteed. Brad Pitt’s friends praise him as an actor. For each comic character ( love that maropa, burn After Reading, war machine) are artists, writers, and Pitt whose characters we imagine are exploring sculpture and studying German architecture in their spare time, just like Pitt. There’s no question of judging how big comics I’m working with, let alone what an excellent actor I need to be in the depths of the pit. when you embrace it, like in the movies moneyball , Tree of Life, Ad Astra and especially jessie jamesPitt shows the best version of it.

The move from lighter papers to more ‘thick’ papers was a conscious decision. “In the ’90s, I realized there existed this type of lead role where you could trust any actor and it didn’t matter,” says Pitt. new York Times In 2019. “We will all have the same result.” And that’s okay. love easy movies Mr. and Mrs. Smith , snatch bristles and diamonds hey Mexican Do they grow due to pitting? yes of course But, would it make much of a difference if Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey, Val Kilmer or Hubiera took on the roles instead? Probably not.

indicates pit failure Troy The moment came in 2004 when I decided to invest in solid and meaningful stories. As a producer, this shift has seen him backing Oscar-winning projects deceased , 12 years of exclusivity or Moonlight , As an actor, he has been nominated for four Oscars, and finally won one in 2020. “Earlier, he was a very good actor, but he was a bad actor. I believe I’ve turned into a much better actor”, Pitt told the Telegraph in 2015.

Of course, if you need more than serious acting in serious movies to be a good actor. beachDirected by Angelina Jolie, Takes Water to the Bottom of the Sea for its importance. and councilorWritten by Cormac McCarthy, nothing could be saved by the combined genius of Ridley Scott and one of the greatest film actors ever assembled.

Pitt’s two films directed by Tarantino strike a sweet balance between weight and comedy, very bastard orIt was once upon a time in Hollywood. But even later, in the performance that won him an Oscar, Brad Pitt knows how to give depth to a character who is, in theory, nothing more than DiCaprio’s acting double.

brad pitt

It can be said that, despite his many successes, Pitt never collected all the material that was produced. jessie james Your Perfect Movie. Its performances, cinematography by Roger Deakins, set design, soundtrack by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, editing and direction by Dominique, and supporting performances by Sam Shepard, Sam Rockwell and Mary-Louise Parker make up the film. Best film of Pitt’s career. To the point of not being able to do anything better for the next 16 years. If I am good, then I do not want anything.

Now bullet train (Here’s the critique) It looks like we have Davuelto for the Taquilero Pit, but we haven’t lost hope of enjoying a more ambitious epic, at least on a larger scale Jessie James, before the 58-year-old actor wears the belt forever. We hope very within.