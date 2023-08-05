“The best dress in the world”: how this Ukrainian brand has become the best-kept secret of celebrities

When Anna October first launched her eponymous brand in Odessa (Ukraine) at the age of 19, her collections never started with a moodboard full of typical references: “I tried to make only beautiful clothes”. she tells the trend From his studio in Paris. “It’s about the woman’s body and how to make her feel confident about herself”.

More than a decade later, October has stuck to its core philosophy. Her fans also include Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung, who this summer bought the Waterlily dress, which has been a sales success for the designer. Chung (who correctly guessed its size while vacationing on the island of Hydra in Greece, where October vacations all summer long), even declared it “the best dress in the world” on Instagram, which is a huge There was praise.

First conceived in 2018, the Waterlily dress epitomizes October’s design approach: “I was thinking about slip dresses and there were a lot of slip dresses in the market, but I couldn’t find the right one for me”, she recalls He is a designer. “The one concern I have about the slip dress is how to wear the underwear: I designed this dress with a sjector, which makes it very comfortable and easy to wear”.

The dress, available in mini and maxi versions and a variety of colours, is now part of October’s mainline collection: “I don’t design fashion or seasonal things”, he explains, “I’m obsessed with the quality[of my clothes]. and fit. I design things that last for years”.

Although she uses second-hand clothing in her October collection, the designer avoids categorizing her brand as sustainable and prefers the wording ethical: “We source and produce locally in Ukraine”. , he says, “I like to support local crafts. We have a community of babushkas (old women or abuelas) who do all the work (in the collection) by hand”.

Of course, Ukraine has faced unimaginable turmoil since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. October, which has been observed since its unexpected effect in Kiev on the first morning of the war, is forced to leave his home for Paris. Temporarily relocating his brand’s studio to the west of Ukraine at the start of the war, most of his team is now returning to the capital, where October is now moving to create each collection: “By night, if Kiev is bombed Let’s go to the anti-aircraft shelter”, the designer naturally says, “And then, for the morning, let’s go to the studio for tests. That’s our day-to-day”.

For October, a former semi-finalist of the LVMH Prize, it’s more important than ever that people outside of Ukraine support the country and its creators: “I want people to remember that this has passed and that the panorama is not improving. is”, he says.

