the benefits of this green superfood

Matcha tea is a special variety powdered green tea originating from China, but it was in Japan that it reached its maximum popularity and became one of the most famous teas in the world. It is especially known for its bright green color and unique taste.

Although matcha tea has been on the international market for several years, its popularity has skyrocketed when celebrities such as actress Gwyneth Paltrow and American blogger Leandra Medin began sharing photos of the tea on their social media. It caught the attention of the fashion and lifestyle media, who added it to their “superfood” lists.

The Matcha Book, written by Britons Louise Cheadle and Nick Kilby, is a compendium that goes from the history of matcha to daily recipes. The authors are the founders of the Teapigs online store and are dedicated to promoting authentic tea consumption in the UK.

Among the health benefits attributed to matcha tea are its influence on the thermogenesis of the body is emphasized, which contributes to the oxidation of fats during exercise. Also mentioned are its antioxidant properties due to the polyphenols present in tea, which can help fight UV damage and prevent skin aging. In addition, matcha tea is considered a good source of energy, and the authors of the book claim that its nutritional value is up to 10 times higher than that of regular green tea.

The way matcha tea is produced is different from other types of tea. Matcha bushes grow in the shade increases the concentration of amino acids and chlorophylland gives it a characteristic intense green color. The leaves are harvested by hand, the stem and veins are removed, and then ground on granite stones into a fine powder.

Tatiana Castilla, tea expert and administrator of a tea shop in Bogotá, notes that many of the properties and benefits of matcha tea are due to the fact that it is consumed in powder form, which allows the whole leaf to be consumed instead of an infusion of loose strands. She prefers to follow the Japanese tradition of making matcha with a bamboo whisk and spoon after the tea ceremony.

