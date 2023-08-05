The 10 Best Songs That Appeared On Barbie

Since its launch in Argentina, barbie managed to attract over 2.5 million people to the cinema, most of whom were mesmerized by the humor and the story of female empowerment. Proposed by Greta Gerwig and directed by the Margot Robbie – Ryan Gosling duo. why One of the strongest points of the film is its musical numbersMany of them composed music specifically for the story, which accumulated the knowledge of reproduction, after the film was released in cinemas. A review of 10 songs that signal the success of the winter holidays.

push – matchbox twenty

This 1996 theme was performed by the alternative rock group Matchbox Twenty not included in the soundtrack barbieBut This is the song Kane sings to the Muñecas when they are trying to drive them away by pretending to be singing and playing guitar.

Close To Fine – Indigo Girls

1989, folk-rock duo blue girls This priceless song which became The favorite travel theme for Margot Robbie’s Barbie and America Ferrera’s Gloria, highlights the generation gap with her daughter Sasha.

Real World Tour – Tame Impala

The song by this Australian psychedelic pop group comes with a Barbie and Ken embark on their terrifying and revealing journey into the real world.

Man I Am – Sam Smith

this terrible revelation Kane takes on Barbieland to turn it into the patriarchy It has this satirical and creepy song by British singer Sam Smith as its soundtrack.

Barbie World (with Aqua) – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Two of America’s Most Important Female Rappers Join Danish Eurodance Band Water for the gorgeous classic version i am a barbie girl in barbie world so sleepy in the late 90s and that en la film is heard in the end credits.

Speed ​​Drive – Charli XCX

British artist sings one of the funniest songs barbie In One of the most moving and talked-about scenes in the film, the escape from the metal factory.

pink – lizzo

The scene that presents Barbie’s life in Barbieland A great example of descriptive and sweet humor is included in this wonderful song by American singer Lizzo.

Dance The Night – Dua Lipa

The British-Albanian artist solo interprets one of the film’s Barbie sirens, Bell who also sings along to her The scene at the Barbies party in which the heroine begins to question her very existence.

I’m Just a Kane – Ryan Gosling

This hilarious song is one of the best musical moments in the film and is performed by Ryan Gosling himself. KenIn The scene where its existential purpose in Barbieland is questioned.

What am I made for? – Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish composes the most emotional song in the film, The theme which introduces the main concept of the film and conveys the existential feeling of Margot Robbie’s Barbie.