That’s the price of the special edition of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ en Mexico – Film News

The Super Mario Bros. movie broke countless records in Mexico and on Amazon we can find a very attractive special edition for all lovers of this movie.

Universal Pictures, Nintendo and Illumination made it possible after 29 years of waiting Mario Bros. returns to the big screen.In addition to the incredible voices of Chris Pratt (Mario Brothers), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach) and Jack Black (Bowser), a professional model with a big mustache in an animated film directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelnick. as a hero.

If you were one of those who helped this film break records in our country and charmed you so much that you wanted to have it at home, we know that Amazon Mexico has it on Blu-ray 4K for 538 Available in pesos, but if you want something even more incredible in store we can also buy special edition It retails for 1,408 pesos, though you’ll also have to pay an import duty of about 240 pesos.

It also comes with a can in the shape of the iconic star of the video game where you can find the disc of the movie, plus Use it as a decoration including the base To show off his distinctive yellow color and his large eyes. Its quality is top-notch with intense sharpness in colors and Dolby Atmos sound and despite being imported, it can be reproduced on consoles like PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Thanks to the Amazon Prime subscription, we can take advantage of priority delivery to be able to enjoy our movie as soon as possible, in additionRace at your cost, no need to pay shipping, In case you didn’t get a chance to catch it on the big screen, Cinemax will be premiering this new release to take advantage of the summer holidays.