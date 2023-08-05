That’s Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox who will be 22

03 Aug 2023 at 1:24 pm.

Angelina Jolie and brad pitt A large multicultural family consisting of six children formed one of the most solid and endearing families in Hollywood: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and Melizos Knox and Vivienne, 14.

But with the actors’ controversial separation, not all have been on good terms with their pastor, Brad Pitt, among them Maddox, who has taken the side of his mother and, in other storylines, does not want to see the actor. It is very close to the actress and the most recent occasion when they came together was when he accompanied her to an event at Casa Blanca.

on that occasion, The young man has attracted attention because of his physical appearance, because he is the oldest and he was very handsome next to Angelina Jolie. The two arrived elegantly dressed to the scene, which was celebrated by the White House in honor of the official visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, Kim Keon-hee.

Who is Maddox, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt?

Maddox is of Cambodian descent. He was the first son Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt adopted and the one who turned out to be closest to Angelina, as Maddox has repeatedly expressed the pride he feels for his mother.

The young man, who will turn 22 on August 5, was born in Cambodia and adopted a few months after he was born Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, since that moment Maddox Jolie-Pitt is considered one of the greatest prides of the Esperanza,

Presently, the young man has demonstrated that he has a great intellect as the level of his studies will lead him to become a great scientist and he is pursuing his career at Yonsei University located in Seoul, Korea.

According to the press, a detonator that caused a rift between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was Maddox Jolie’s affair with Pitt, as it appears they had a fight that even led to physical violence. After this episode, the actress decided to break any ties with the actor.