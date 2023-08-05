Tenerife’s beaches, natural pools and ponds that explorers fall in love with

Tenerife’s sea is different. Until British artist Ed Sheeran dedicated the song “Tenerife Sea”, in which he compared the color of the man’s eyes to the unmistakable blue that surrounds the island.

The versatility of Tenerife can also be discovered in its golden sand or black volcanic beaches, its ponds, authentic oases surrounded by rocks and its incredible natural pools, which invite you to enjoy wonderful days in solitude, but also in pairs Me too. friends or family.

Each place on the coast of Tenerife has its own charm, each of those ‘spots’ that are in contact with continuity has its own beauty. All, different from each other, and all part of the crucible of coastal landscapes that Tenerife offers to its travelers.

Playa de Benijo (Anaga Rural Park)

Benijo Beach, Secluded with views over the Rox de Anaga, it is ideal for enjoying spectacular sunsets and local cuisine in a unique way.

Secluded with views over the Rox de Anaga, it is ideal for enjoying spectacular sunsets and local cuisine in a unique way. la playa del bolullo Located in the north of Tenerife, is a black zone and its setting is wild. Perfect for seclusion and enjoying the sound of the waves, this beach will make you enjoy nature and feel a complete disconnection.

Located in the north of Tenerife, is a black zone and its setting is wild. Perfect for seclusion and enjoying the sound of the waves, this beach will make you enjoy nature and feel a complete disconnection. La Playa del Duque, Located in the Costa Adeje, the brown and golden hues of its finest terroir characterize it. Next to the Paseo, and very close to the beach, you can find a variety of restaurants and specialty shops.

Located in the Costa Adeje, the brown and golden hues of its finest terroir characterize it. Next to the Paseo, and very close to the beach, you can find a variety of restaurants and specialty shops. Playa Jardin, Made of volcanic black sand, it is located in Puerto de la Cruz in an environment with garden areas and walkways designed by the famous Canarian architect César Manrique.

Made of volcanic black sand, it is located in Puerto de la Cruz in an environment with garden areas and walkways designed by the famous Canarian architect César Manrique. Las Teresitas Beach This is the best beach of the capital. Synonymous with golden sands and calm waters, it is perfect for families looking for fun and relaxation in the sand. You can also enjoy water activities like snorkeling or paddle surfing.

This is the best beach of the capital. Synonymous with golden sands and calm waters, it is perfect for families looking for fun and relaxation in the sand. You can also enjoy water activities like snorkeling or paddle surfing. El Medano Beach It maintains a sporty and relaxed atmosphere, being the main place to practice air water sports in Tenerife. For this reason, it is a favorite destination for windsurfing and kite surfing lovers.

Tenerife’s coast also offers its visitors natural pools that allow bathers to enjoy the seawater in a more protected environment. A revitalizing bath in a completely natural environment.

Bajmar Natural Pool

Natural pools of Bajmar They are situated next to a small bay of fine and clean sand. These pools provide a peaceful bath of fresh water next to the ocean. There is a small lighthouse which has become a complete symbol of the place.

They are situated next to a small bay of fine and clean sand. These pools provide a peaceful bath of fresh water next to the ocean. There is a small lighthouse which has become a complete symbol of the place. La Jacita’s Natural Pool, The view of the sea and the silhouette of the island of La Gomera on the horizon, invites you to enjoy a peaceful bath in a natural environment very close to the Acantillados de los Gigantes.

The view of the sea and the silhouette of the island of La Gomera on the horizon, invites you to enjoy a peaceful bath in a natural environment very close to the Acantillados de los Gigantes. El Pris Natural Pool On days when the tide is high, it merges with the sea, giving the illusion of bathing in the open sea, protected from currents. Also, this place is perfect for treating yourself to a small gift of fresh fish.

Apart from these wonderful beaches and natural pools, Tenerife also has natural pools. These volcanic rocks combine abundant natural beauty with crystalline and safe waters for your enjoyment. Some of the most attractive of these are:

La Jacita Pond.

El Charco de la Laza, in San Juan de la Rambla , its width is what turns it into an authentic pool of calm water on days of low tide and scarce water. Activities that can be done include trying snorkeling or searching for crabs among the rocks.

, its width is what turns it into an authentic pool of calm water on days of low tide and scarce water. Activities that can be done include trying snorkeling or searching for crabs among the rocks. El Calleton, in Garachico, It is made up of a set of natural pools formed from volcanic eruptions that provide a stunning and safe environment to enjoy with the family.

It is made up of a set of natural pools formed from volcanic eruptions that provide a stunning and safe environment to enjoy with the family. El Charco de los Chochos, in Los Silos It is a calm and crystalline pool, ideal for swimming and browsing while enjoying the impressive natural surroundings. In addition, there are also small ponds nearby, such as the Charco de la Arana or Don Gabino.

It is a calm and crystalline pool, ideal for swimming and browsing while enjoying the impressive natural surroundings. In addition, there are also small ponds nearby, such as the Charco de la Arana or Don Gabino. El Charco de Don Gabino, in Los Silos, It has a large Solarium and transparent water which is ideal for watching the fishes.

It has a large Solarium and transparent water which is ideal for watching the fishes. Finally, the Charco del Viento in La Guancha It is a volcanic site with crystalline water with various bath areas, which can be reached by crossing distinctive plateau fields. Tide’s views are impressive.

Chances are it will be difficult to choose one from this selection. Best of all, a route from north to south to discover these bathing treasures that the island of Tenerife has to offer. what do you want?