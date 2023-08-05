Taylor Swift’s “Style” Surpasses 800 Million Streams on Spotify

Taylor Swift’s “Style” Hits Over 800 Million Views currents As per profile, on Spotify track list on Twitter. “Style” is part of Taylor Swift’s fifth studio album “1989”, and was rumored to have been written for the singer’s ex-boyfriend and former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Suspicion is caused by the passage in which Taylor describes the loved one in the song “You got long slicked back hair, white T-shirt“. In the song, Swift opens up about the breakup that she did not want to have happened, stating that they “never go out of style,never go out of style), Furthermore, another important factor that may strengthen the speculation is the passage in which she says: “And when we’re done, we come back every timeS”.

Clip from “Styles” by Taylor Swift. (Playback/YouTube: Taylor Swift)

Not stopping there, the biggest reference is given in the similarity of the surname “Stiles” and the word “style”. Even Harry Styles had already commented in an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” about a possible dedication.

According to the hit “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker, the fact that Taylor used the duo’s story as inspiration for her lyrics made her feel happy: “I think about what it means to me to write a song about someone else, and if someone has to do it, I think that’s cool.,

and continued: “Even if the song isn’t that great, you put in the time on it, and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. so at least they are good songs,

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. (Playback/E! News)

Taylor’s Brazil trip

2 months back, the announcement of the singer’s show left fans in a tizzy. With the announcement of shows in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in November, tickets were sold out, it was necessary to open new dates for those who could not be considered.

Thus, Swifties The celebration coincided with a total of six concerts by Taylor in Brazil. All of his shows will also feature special guest appearances by singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter, best known for the Disney series “Girl Meets World” as well as the films “Imperfect Dancer” and “A Babysitter’s Adventure.” She plays the character of Maya.

It is worth noting that Taylor Swift would be coming to Brazil with her “Lover” Tour in 2020, however, the factor responsible for the cancellation was the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of this year, speculation about a possible trip to Brazil of the singer was already circulating, mainly on the social network Twitter (as it was known earlier).

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift. (reproduction/Pinterest @danielspell383)

In addition to the Argentinian newspaper “El Día”, José Norberto Fleche, who announces concerts of great artists in Brazil, had confirmed that the singer would come and that the details are still being defined.

Taylor’s recognition of the American economy

not satisfied with rocking fans and becoming trending topics, woman ofbad bloodAlso drives the US economy. Teller was recognized by the US Central Bank after doing a show in Philadelphia on the 12th of last month (July).

It is estimated that this will cost the economy $4.6 billion in consumer spending.

With this show, Swift significantly increased hotel revenue in the city, achieving better results than those seen during the pandemic. This statement was made in the Beige Book, a document responsible for summarizing the economy of all cities in the United States:

Video posted by Taylor Swift. (Reproduction/Instagram @taylorswift)

,Despite the slow recovery of tourism in the area in general, one contact reported that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic, largely due to an influx of guests at Taylor Swift concerts in the city. Was.”, the officials said.

In addition, it was reported yesterday (1) that Taylor presented a $100,000 check to participants of her tour, “The Eras Tour”. In total, the drivers carrying the goods for the singer’s concerts alone cost US$5 million.

Featured photo: Taylor Swift. breeding/estado