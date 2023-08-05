Taylor Swift Hits the First Day of the Month With “August”

The month of August has arrived and with it Taylor Swift has been leading the way in hits on the Wagaloom. On our Top 100 Songs, on July 31 and August 1, the singer rose to the top with her 2020 song, “August”.

It was already expected on many platforms that the song would reach the top position with movements of Taylor’s fans on social networks. For example, on Spotify, “August” climbed an incredible 39 spots to number four on the first day of the month.

Here at Waglum, the song returned straight to number one on the Top 100 on 31 July. The track from the award-winning album “Folklore” topped the first place, surpassing the two most viewed songs in recent weeks and promoted by the movie “Barbie”: “Barbie Girl”, group Aqua and “What by “Was I Made for This?”, by Billie Eilish.

The last time “August” peaked at number one was in July 2020, three years ago, upon the release of “Folklore”. At that time this song had reached the fourth position.

about august

Track number 8 from their eighth album “Folklore” (winner of “Album of the Year” at the Grammys), “August” has always been a fan favorite. The song is considered the second half of “Teenage Love Triangle”, a love triangle story within the album and also includes the tracks “Cardigan” and “Daughter”.

In a statement about the song for the “Folklore” special on Disney Plus, Taylor Swift spoke about the meaning of the song:

“I wrote the last part in the voice booth. And I, in my mind, was calling the girl ‘August’, or Augusta, or Augustine. What was going through my mind, ‘Cardigan’ is Betty’s perspective 20 to 30 Years later, when I look back on this love that was such a tumultuous thing. In my mind, I think that Betty and James ended up together. So, in my mind, she ended up with him, But she really took him out of it. But, like, ‘August’ was clearly about the girl James was in love with over the summer, she seems to be a bad girl, but really she’s not, she’s a sensitive person who really fell in love with her and she was trying to look cool and act like she didn’t care because that’s what girls are supposed to do. She was trying to make him think she didn’t care, But he really cared, and he thought they had something real. And then he goes back to Betty. So the idea that there’s a bad, villainous girl in any kind of situation who steals your man , is actually a complete myth because it usually doesn’t happen. Everyone has feelings, everyone wants to be seen and loved, and Augustine wanted only love.”

Listen to “August” with lyrics and translation below:

“august”

Salty air, and rust on your door

i never needed anything else

“Are you sure?” whispers of

“I’ve never done this before”

but i can see us lost in memories

august vanished in a moment

‘Cause it was never mine

and i can see us wrapped in sheets

August flowed like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

your back under the sun

i wish i could write my name on it

Will you call back to school?

i remember i used to think i had you

but i can see us lost in memories

august vanished in a moment

‘Cause it was never mine

and i can see us wrapped in sheets

August flowed like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

while we were still changing for the better

wishing was enough

that was enough for me

live for the hope of it all

Plans canceled while you’re calling

And say, “Meet me behind the mall”

So much for summer love and “we” to say

‘Cause you weren’t mine to lose

you weren’t mine to lose, oh

but i can see us lost in memories

august vanished in a moment

‘Cause it was never mine

and i can see us wrapped in sheets

August flowed like a bottle of wine

‘Cause you were never mine

‘Cause you were never mine

mine never

But do you remember?

remember when i pulled up

and said “get in the car”

And then I canceled my plans in case you called?

before when i was living in hope of it all

for the hope of it all

“meet me behind the mall”

(Remember when I pulled up

and said “get in the car”

And then I canceled my plans in case you called?

before when i was living in hope of it all

for the hope of it all

“Meet Me Behind the Mall”)

Remember when I came over and said “get in the car”

And then I canceled my plans in case you called?

before when i was living in hope of it all

(for the hope of it all)

for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

(for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all)

“august”

Salty air, and rust on your door

i never needed anything else

Whispering, “Are you sure?”

“Never happened before in my life”

but i can see us lost in memories

august escaped in a jiffy

because it was never mine

and i can see us tangled up in the sheets

august gone like a bottle of wine

because you were never mine

your back is in the sun

i wish i could write my name on it

Will you call me when you get back to school?

i remember i used to think i had you

but i can see us lost in memories

august escaped in a jiffy

because it was never mine

and i can see us tangled up in the sheets

august gone like a bottle of wine

because you were never mine

while we were still changing for the better

wishing was enough

that was enough for me

live it all up

Plans canceled while you’re calling

And say, “Meet me behind the mall”

Gone is the summer of love and say “we”

because you weren’t mine to lose

you weren’t mine to lose, oh

but i can see us lost in memories

august escaped in a jiffy

because it was never mine

and i can see us tangled up in the sheets

august gone like a bottle of wine

because you were never mine

because you were never mine

i never had

But do you remember?

do you remember when i used to go there

And said, “get in the car”

And if you call, cancel my plans?

the time i lived to hope for everything

for the hope of it all

“meet me behind the mall”

(do you remember when i used to go there

And said, “get in the car”

And if you call, cancel my plans?

the time i lived to hope for everything

for the hope of it all

“Meet Me Behind the Mall”)

Do you remember when I used to pass you by and say, “Get in the car”

And if you call, cancel my plans?

the time i lived to hope for everything

(for the hope of it all)

for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all

(for the hope of it all, for the hope of it all)