Taylor Swift gifts and hugs Kobe Bryant’s daughter during concert in Los Angeles | celebrities

This Thursday (3), during the presentation of her world tour “The Eras Tour”, Taylor Swift surprised the audience at the Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles by showing her “red” hat and a big hug to Bianca Bryant. This girl is the daughter of none other than Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

During the show, Singer chose the girl from the crowd and took her to the stage. The delivery of Taylor’s iconic hat to one lucky fan has become a tradition at the artist’s performances and has become a much-needed moment throughout the tour.

Watch this moment:

Before arriving at the stadium, Vanessa Bryant shared on her Instagram profile, where she has more than 15 million followers, some pre-show moments and all of them were dedicated to honor Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

One of the photos shared shows the back of a denim jacket with a picture of Taylor and Kobe sharing the stage in 2015. Another picture shows a heart with the words “Say You’ll Remember Me” from the 2014 hit “Wildest Dreams”. Vanessa also shared a photo of the bracelets given to her by her daughter, Natalia Bryant. The accessories paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna.

The businesswoman also shared a video of Natalia and Gianna singing Taylor’s song “You Belong With Me”. The video was posted in 2018 when the family was on vacation.