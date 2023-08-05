Take These Steps To Avoid Health Issues During A Very Hot Weekend | Video | Univision 45 Houston KXLN

read transcript

Marcela: It’s important thatYou listen to the expertsabout the dangersexcessive exposure to hightemperature Fernando Renteiatalked to experts,important recommendations.Fernando: byeauthorities support the planheat accident upCommunity has Sundaycall for protectionespecially during thisperiodical health professionalsemphasize that it is necessarymenstruatethe need to workoutside perform 2 to 3breaks from 5 to 10minutes long.sanitation measures thatbe extreme inthe most vulnerable population.>> many times older than people65 years old, doesn’t really feelyoung and they forget to drinkwater and may enterdehydration easierthat people under 65years.Fernando: circumstancelook like younger kids3 years, do not express desirebe sure to drink waterparents keep theirdehydrated childrenconstant.the most important thing consideringconsider these temperaturesidentify symptoms a.heat stroke symptomsdue to overexposureheat red skin orsweaty, trembling heartweak pulse, dizziness and fainting.>> shirts staying inback wall forsweat glands, whichthey keep sweating and makingignite and causethe rash is calledFernando: Community CenterHow does it serve as a refuge?for people who don’t haveair conditioners in their homes.>> prevention policy andwarm up warningSunday 6, in Houston will beban in differentcommunity centersthe bookstore will be openthroughout the week inregular hours, Saturday andsome on Sunday.Fernando: calling 311will provide information forfind a center