Supermodel bob cut: The chicest way to add volume and texture to short hair

Las hair trends may go and come, but that bob haircut always remains. to show, the triumphant return of supermodel bob cut,

Also known as the flob, it’s the best of all worlds: It combines the texture and volume of Cindy Crawford’s explosive hair with the length, speed, and low-maintenance of Christy Turlington’s bob cut. So, while the look is (obviously) attractive, it’s also practical.

‘Ale flop cut Tie the line and length of the bob, but see a lot of texture in the top layers, as it’s lighter on the top and easier to curl’, Fur Coat’s Marc Mena tells Glamour. ‘It may be too heavy to answer you with hair with a simple bobSince it is cut without any streaks, but not with a flob, the ends are textured and give movement to the hair.’

See more

Translation? 90s Supermodel Bob This is one of the easiest (and chicest) ways to add volume and texture to short hair. it is not surprising that so many celebrities Are crazy about this look. Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Aubrey Plaza, Kerry Washington and more are about to retro cut lately.

Peter L. Gould/Images Press Ron Galella/Getty Images

The secret to achieving a truly ’90s voluminous look, according to Mina, is her layers are barely visible: “Las layers are so light and diffused that one can’t really see through.” So be sure to ask for a super light cover at the salon. If the upper is too heavy, it won’t budge, which is a key component of the look.

‘El moviemiento del pelo crea cuerpo. When you twist it back and forth, the cuticle starts to mold itself with each section, and that gives your hair more volume,” he says. ‘Es Como Put Tubes’.

Getty Images Instagram/@marcmena

In addition to its quantity and texture, flopped Enczar has the added advantage of agitating away from high maintenance capillary tendencies, with a slope of balayage, ‘Over the years, we’ve seen everything so decorated that you can’t touch it, but with floppedWe have a lot of women coming in to cut off all these old colored hair, get rid of the loose ends, empezar de siro and embrace, give it back and play with their natural hair,’ says Mena.

Apart from henna it is very less greasy when it comes to combing again. ‘You can pin the flob one day, and the next day, when you wake up, just readjust it to the upper back, and it’s back like the beginning.’

Instagram.com/@haileybieber Instagram / @claytonhawkins

how can i find you 90s Supermodel Bob Cut Do you have this much quantity from the start? Start by alternating shampoo and volumizing conditioner, and apply conditioner only to the ends. ‘I don’t like to condition the roots, especially with a flob,’ says Mena. ‘Solo Un Poco En Las Pantas Da Para Mucho’.

Afterward, Mena recommends applying mousse to wet hair: “I really like Leonor Greyl’s Foam, because it’s so light and not sticky, and Pantene has a great mousse, too,” she says. Once applied and with a thermal protectant, blow dry hair with a hairdryer and a round flat brush or blow dry brush like the Dyson Airwrap.

Instagram / @kourtneykardash Instagram/@kerrywashington

‘Use a round brush to comb the top section, then divide it into two-centimetre and middle sections and place them in tubes,’ says Mena. ‘When you’ve finished setting it up just leave it like that and, once you’re done, it will spin around and feel mobile and touchable.’

Finally, I recommend spraying root texturizing spray To finish, mist hair with a light and flexible hairspray all over, and brush through with a ventilation brush to ensure a spongy and shiny finish that’s catwalk-ready.

Article originally published by Glamor US, glamore.com, adapted by Paola Zamaripa.