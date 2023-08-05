Super mario bros movie. It has already surpassed Frozen 2 to become the second highest-grossing foreign animation film in Japan. #cinema #japan | Anime, Manga & VideoJuegos News

a film by super mario bros, The total grossed 13.39 thousand million yen (about US$94.1 million), making it the second foreign animated film with major tickets in Japan, surpassing Disney’s Frozen 2 with 13.37 thousand million yen (about US$94.0 million). has become The first film from Frozen ranks first above the Super Mario Bros. film. With a package of 25.5 thousand million yen (about 179.2 million dollars).

The film is now the 14th highest-grossing animated film (including anime) and the 25th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.

Super mario bros movie. It premiered in Japan on 28 April and sold 1,276 million tickets and collected 1,843 million yen (US$13.54 million) in the first three days.

The film was released on April 5 in the United States and in over 60 markets worldwide. The film now has a worldwide total of US$1,350,413,680.

This film has been the highest grossing film in the whole world in 2023. It is also a high-grossing video game adaptation from History.

If the 2019 Disney CG film, El Rey León, is counted as animated, or if the others are not counted, the film is the third highest-grossing animated film of all time worldwide. It is also at number 15 among the highest-grossing films of all time.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelnick directed the film with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel. The film’s English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser.

Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Todd, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kemek, and Sebastian Maniscalo as Spike. Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario and several other Nintendo characters in the games, also makes a “surprise cameo” in the film.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web, Kogyo Tsoshin

Via: Ann