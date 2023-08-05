Studies have shown that Radiomics improves the accuracy of diagnosing Crohn’s disease

VALENCIA (EP). Manuscript published in the journal American Journal of Radiology (AJR) indicated that the use of a radiomne model with T2-weighted MRI data may improve the accuracy of diagnosing childhood Crohn’s disease (CD).

Noting that radiographic features of the ileum wall were strong predictors of Crohn’s disease, and that model performance improved when combined with clinical data, “one radiomicroscopic machine learning model predicted the diagnosis of celiac disease better than two out of three experienced radiologists,” said the corresponding author and editor. magazine. AJR Pediatric Imaging Section, Jonathan R. Dillman.

The manuscript identified patients who underwent magnetic resonance enterography (MRE) for suspected ileal Crohn’s disease: participants with newly diagnosed ileal Crohn’s disease or those who served as healthy controls from December 2018 to October 2021. Using axial T2-weighted SSFSE images, the radiologist chose two slices. shows the greatest thickening of the terminal wall of the ileum.

Four regions of interest were then segmented, radiographic features were extracted from each, and support vector machine models were trained to catalog the presence of ileal CD. Three specialized pediatric abdominal radiologists independently classified the presence of ileal CD on SSFSE images with clinical diagnosis after positive endoscopy and biopsy as a reference standard.

Ultimately, the best-performing radiome model in this manuscript, adopted by AJR, used the ROI of the round intestinal wall in the region of greatest thickening of the terminal ileum with an AUC of 0.95 and an accuracy of 89.6%. Combining this radiomic model with the clinical model gave an AUC of 0.98 and an accuracy of 93.5 percent. For their part, three specialized radiologists achieved an accuracy of 83.7%, 86.7% and 88.1%.

Crohn’s disease, pathology of unknown origin

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory digestive disorder that usually affects the intestines, but can occur anywhere in the gastrointestinal system, from the mouth to the end of the rectum (anus).

This is a chronic disease of unknown origin with an autoimmune component, in which a person’s defense system attacks their own intestines, causing inflammation. This dilation causes the duct to narrow, causing food and feces to pass through the digestive tract more slowly or even become blocked.

As for morbidity, this is a pathology that affects both men and women equally, and can be hereditary, therefore it is transmitted from parents to children. Similarly, it is a disease that usually appears in two very prominent age ranges: from 15 to 30 years old and from 60 years old.