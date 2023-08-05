Star+ has new seasons of O Urso, Only Murders in the Building and more to release in August

It’s a new month and August is super busy on Star+!

Those releasing in August also include new seasons of series 9-1-1 Lone Star, Only Murders in the Building, Bear it is Maid’s story.

Other highlights include the fourth season of the original Latin American production impure and even the special series Star+ in motion and special film Holiday friendships.

Check List:

2 august

9-1-1: Lone Star (4th season)

August 08

only murders in the building (3rd season)

The first two episodes of season three premiere on Tuesday, August 8, and then a new episode every Tuesday.

August 9

in motion

The first seven episodes premiere on Wednesday, 9 August exclusively on Star+. Then two new episodes every Wednesday.

boil (Original Star + Movie)

13 august

outlander

Sunday, August 13, the final episode of the first part of the seventh season

16 august

family Guy (Season Twenty One – Complete)

23 august

Bear (Season Two – Complete)

maid story (Fifth Season – Complete)

25 august

holiday friendship 2 (Original Star + Movie)

30 august

impure (Fourth Season Premiere – Complete)

Still in August.

A new episode premieres for the 11th season of futurama Every Monday, exclusively on Star+.

Bleach: The Thousand Year Blood War, A new episode of Part II airs every Saturday exclusively on STAR+

In the sports programming available on Star+ in the month of August, we have football highlights with the round of 16 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores and the start of the season in the European leagues, while at the end of the month is the long-awaited US Open Tennis. The last Grand Slam tournament of the year will start.

, CONMEBOL Libertadores Football: Full round of 16 matches on Star+, first leg on 1, 2 and 3 and second leg on 8, 9 and 10 and 24 and again on 29, 30 and 31.

, CONMEBOL Sudamericana:Star+ will also be the home of the Round 16 of the Continental Cup, with the first leg on the 2nd and the second leg on the 9th, the first and second legs of the quarter-finals on the 23rd and 30th respectively.

, european football league return: Premier League, LaLiga and Eredivisie, at 11th. Ligue 1, on 13th. Bundesliga, at 18th, and Serie A, at 19th.

, uefa football: Between the UEFA Super Cup matches on the 16th Manchester City it is Seville,

, football in south america: All games of Brasileirao, Pro League of Ecuador and Uruguayan tournaments.

, motor sportsIndyCar Series with three dates: Nashville, on the 6th; Indianapolis 2, on the 12th; and Gateway, on the 27th. MotoGP returns with the British GP on the 6th and the Austrian GP on the 20th. Moto America will be in Pittsburgh on the 20th. And at the end of the month, F1, F2, F3 and the Porsche Cup return with the GP of the Netherlands on the 27th.

, Tennis, ATP M1000 7th to 13th in Montreal and ATP-WTA M1000 13th to 20th in Cincinnati. Grand Slam of the year.

, rugbyAll URBA matches and friendly matches in preparation for the Rugby World Cup: Los Pumas v South Africa, on 5th; and Spain vs. Los Pumas on the 26th. Also, Argentina XV vs Chile on the 5th and 19th, and Argentina XV vs Uruguay on the 26th.

