Stages of the duel between Donovan Morales and Iris

The singer expressed her feelings through an album that tells the story of overcoming her broken arm

Donovan Morales is an interpreter with various musical influences, among them The Weeknd, José José and Justin Timberlake, this marked the unique touch that the singer has shown in his previous projects, however, his last album Eye pupil It’s very personal, due to the fact that it tells my own history of heartbreak.

in an interview with El CapitolinoDonovan Morales shares his creative process Eye pupil A musical concept that marks the five stages of duality: denial, anger, negotiation, depression and acceptance, in the breakup of a love affair, National’s idea of ​​his own feeling, after the breakup, was his way of overcoming his pain.

“All this time it was to relive the duality of my previous relationship, each step for me, writing down my duality as I understood it” donovan morales

During his experience, Donovan reported that each stage felt different, so that, when examining, he knew exactly when he had progressed, a critical point for the author, as it was his feelings that were responsible for each stage. Used to mark the stage. Experience.

Most complex were anger and depression, with the singer so conflicted between the two that deciding what to present and how to present it was a challenge, to the extent that Morales currently has no videos for either of these subjects. Not there.

asm