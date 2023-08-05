Spread of epizootic hemorrhagic disease

Animal health is a field far removed from ordinary people, despite the great importance it can have for the life of society as a whole. One has only to stop and think that the scientific community believes that the coronavirus that kept us locked up at home for two months and devastated the economy of half the world came from an animal. But it is not necessary to go to such extreme episodes or diseases that are transmitted to humans to see that pathologies that affect fauna can be a serious problem for humans.

For example, African swine fever (ASF) has become a serious problem for farmers in many countries of the world in recent years. In China, the number of pigs has been drastically reduced (a circumstance that, on the other hand, the Spanish sector is able to take advantage of), and in closer countries such as Germany or Italy, farmers are also suffering from its consequences: the slaughter of entire farms. , restrictions on movement and export … His arrival in Spain, not as improbable as it seems due to the uncontrolled expansion of the wild boar throughout Europe, would be a heavy blow to the most important productive branch of our animal husbandry.

The avian influenza outbreaks of which have occurred in our country in recent seasons are also a serious setback for producers of chickens, chicks, turkeys or ducks. Millions of birds were slaughtered in France for this reason in 2021 and 2022 with subsequent damage to farm owners and the issue is far from under control. There were even cases of human infection and several deaths, although, fortunately, not in Spain.

Spread of epizootic hemorrhagic diseaseBovine tuberculosis has been in the news lately, especially in Castile and León (although it is also present in many other territories). Immobilization and sanitary devastation have further hampered the work of some farmers, who are already suffering from rising costs and drought. And sheep and goat pox, which emerged in January, maintains movement restrictions in Castile-La Mancha until August 7, when no new outbreaks are detected.

These diseases are obviously a huge problem for the affected farmers, although fortunately they do not become a problem for the supply of citizens with meat, milk or eggs due to the fact that our country has strict protocols in place to prevent their spread and, in general, they are controlled at some speed (it would be another matter if ASF arrived). This control is possible thanks to the work of administrations, veterinarians and farmers themselves, although it is sometimes difficult to implement.

We are talking about a new pathology that recently first appeared in Spain and has already reached the center of the Iberian Peninsula: epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), which originated in America and came, in our case, from North Africa. where he has been known for many years. The Department of Agriculture describes it as “a non-contagious infectious viral disease transmitted by vectors (Culicoides mosquitoes) affecting domestic and wild ruminants. In cattle, it can cause mild and self-limiting symptoms for about two weeks. Sheep are susceptible to infection but have little clinical disease. And the goat is very little susceptible to infection. In addition, it is a mandatory disease.

On November 18, 2022, the first cases were detected in Spain, namely in the southwest of the peninsula, probably due to wind-blown mosquitoes, since it is considered unlikely that infected cattle came from this area. Since its distribution depends on these insects, which are logically more abundant during the hot season, it spread very little until a few weeks ago when cases started showing up on farms further north. As these lines are written, there are about thirty cases on farms in various Spanish provinces: Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén, Seville, Cadiz, Cáceres, Badajoz, Toledo, Ciudad Real and Albacete.

The appearance of the outbreak implies that live cattle not intended for slaughter cannot be moved within a radius of 150 kilometers, neither to disease-free areas of our country, nor to other EU countries (it was also recently identified in Italy). This applies to all provinces where there are cases, as well as Avila, Madrid, Granada and Malaga. With regard to exports to third countries, the Ministry of Agriculture explains that the declaration of a disease affects the export to third countries of ruminants, their genetic material and products of ruminant origin, since exports or certain restrictions apply in some cases.

However, the community ordinance restricting movement is currently being reviewed and a modification is expected to be published in the coming weeks to make intracommunity movement requirements more flexible, with conditions very similar to those set for blues. pathology caused by a virus with similar characteristics. Of course, there are currently no restrictions on the movement or consumption of products from these animals, i.e. meat, milk or skin, among others.

deer

For domestic ruminants, this is not a serious disease. Goats are unlikely to become infected, and sheep, although they can contract EHE more easily, usually show no symptoms. In cows, self-limiting symptoms are more likely to occur, although within about two weeks the animal usually recovers without serious problems, and mortality barely reaches 0.5% of detected cases. In addition, the cow in question is immunized against possible future infections thanks to the antibodies produced by her own body.

But the virus also infects wild ruminants, especially deer. For fallow deer and roe deer, the disease does not appear to have a noticeable incidence in Spain, although it should be borne in mind that not much data is currently available. However, as with cattle, the older cousin, the deer, seems to suffer worse from it. Up to the point that mortality can reach 4%, according to agriculture.

Although the figure is not too high, it can lead to significant losses in the hunting grounds, which, thanks to the management of their owners, have a good density of these animals. For this reason, the Artemisan Foundation, the Institute for Research on Hunting Resources (IREC) of the University of Castile-La Mancha and the Spanish Royal Game Federation (RFEC) have prepared a document with recommendations regarding the possible occurrence of cases on land with exploitative hunting.

As they explain, EHE in deer, fallow deer, and roe deer can cause fever, loss of appetite and flight instinct, reddish congestive lesions in the mouth and nose, bluish tongue, abortions, and stillbirths, among other things; and although no massive and explosive mortality of wild ruminants has been recorded in Spain, it is recommended to monitor their situation and evolution.

If a possible case of the disease is discovered in these wild animals, they specify, it is recommended to immediately report suspicions, especially in the case of mass and / or explosive deaths or cases in areas not previously affected, to the competent authorities. body (agents of environmental authorities, regional agrarian department, veterinary service, etc.). In addition, for reasons of animal welfare, it is recommended to kill seriously ill individuals if there are appropriate permits for this. It is also important to fill out the form, which is available from July 17 through social networks and other means.

Among the recommendations on what not to do, the document reminds that antibiotics should not be administered, as they are not effective against viruses, and actions in water bodies (spraying, drying or applying insecticides) should not be carried out, as this is a useless action against the genus of mosquitoes. carriers of the disease, since their habitat is not the same. Similarly, food and water distribution points should not be concentrated, as the higher the animal density, the more hosts will be susceptible to infestation. At the same time, deer movements should not be carried out between hunting grounds, especially from affected or dangerous areas to prosperous areas.

In any case, the Ministry of Agriculture recalls the importance of immediately notifying official veterinary services of any suspicion of susceptible species, both domestic and wild, in order to assess the impact of the disease and its spread, recommending that preventive measures of disinsection in animals and livestock buildings be taken as a control system with carriers.

UPA asks for more protection from farmers with sanitation.

The Small Farmers and Ranchers Union has requested “substantial improvements” in animal health measures from both the Department of Agriculture and the Autonomous Communities, which have doubled compensation for the forced slaughter of animals. Farmers also demand to take into account lost profits due to partial or complete loss of production after sanitary emptying. The organization also proposes to speed up aspects related to analysis, obtaining results and restoring the sanitary condition of the livestock, so that the movement of animals can be resumed as soon as possible and thus activities can continue. . To do this, it is “necessary”, they argue, to provide sufficient material, economic and human resources to carry out this task. In addition, they believe that it is necessary to speed up the second or third rehabilitation in the affected farms, “so that the farm is freed as soon as possible.”

UPA believes that animal replacement assistance should also be articulated to an amount equal to that which existed before emptying. They also demand that “under no circumstances” should farms that donate animals be deprived of Common Agricultural Policy (PAC) assistance. Another important point is the implementation of wildlife disease control and the implementation of PATUBES (Plan of Action on Tuberculosis in Wild Species), so that comprehensive control of wild animals is carried out by zones and districts. The UPA considers it “completely excessive” that in TB-free areas, all the cattle on the farm are slaughtered for one positive animal.