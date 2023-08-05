Spotify ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most popular songs of the day

Spotify has become one of the most important platforms in the world because of its extensive catalog of music and podcasts. (infobay)

There Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, this is why it’s easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms like Spotify, being one of the most popular of the moment has become much easier. .

And it is that Spotify has given its users access to playlists where they can consult the news and topics that are conquering the American public.

From reggaeton, pop, ballads and regional music, These Are the Hits That Were Most Played in the United States,

1. Recession

2. Fukumin

Sugarcane

Gunna’s most recent Sensillo already looks like a new classic. “Fukumian” firmly enters the list of most listened songs on this platform today streaming, It currently has over 1,541,372 copies.

3. Barbie World (with Ice Spice, Aqua)

nicki minaj

If we talk about public consensus, we have to mention Nicki Minaj. Maybe That’s Why “Barbie World (W Ice Spice, Aqua)” Debuted On This ranking Straight to third place, it reached a total of 1,357,121 copies.

4. last night

5. Brutal Heat

Taylor Swift

This is the song which has been placed at the fifth position. Thanks to him, the copies reached 1,265,746, which marks a single hit in Taylor Swift’s musical career.

6. I know?

7. FE!N

travis scott

Travis Scott’s tune goes on a downward spiral: it hits number seven. Its 1,245,764 copies were not enough to recoup the decline.

8. Vampire

9. What am I made for? From the Motion Picture “Barbie”

10. Telekinesis

travis scott

Travis Scott’s latest, “Telekinesis,” goes straight to number ten on the favorites list. It has already been reproduced 1,071,719 times. What will happen in the future?

*Some data may not be available as the Platform does not provide them.

In the music industry, the United States is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who manage to do so are guaranteed a door to success, as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows you to over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as tons of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, just choose your plane With different benefits according to the price, although it also gives users the convenience of listen to free musicHowever, this mode contains ads and does not allow you to download songs without connection.

To start a session on Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with an email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that only content can be reproduced one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (Spotify)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the most dreams and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

successful subject as it was by harry styles If you take first place, you’ll also win Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most listened to song of 2022.

Australian support Kid LaRoi with Canadian Justin Bieber for simple stay became the third most listened to song worldwide.

Both fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latin artist bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

While artists are heard mostPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also supported him. third championshipA post that has been maintained since 2020 and no other artist has managed to do so.

This was one of the most expected in 2022 Taylor SwiftAfter her triumphant return to the music world, she became the second most reproduced artist globally. At the local level, it was the first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was completed by appearances from Toronto natives:drake and the weeknd, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

