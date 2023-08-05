Spotify presents an interactive experience: Mi Top 5: the Taylor Swift era – tecnosio

Attention! Whatever you’re up to, Spotify brings Swifties around the world the best interactive experience with Mi Top 5: Taylor Swift Era, which allows users to select their best Eras and share them with your friends on the social network. allows for.

Taylor Swift has long captivated Swifties with her unique ability to capture deep human emotion in her songs. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been the cultural event of the year, and now fans can proudly share their main Eras with the world.

This is how it works Mi Top 5: Taylor Swift era:

• Make sure your Spotify app is up to date with the latest version (v8.8.52) available on the App Store.

• Go to https://spotify.com/top5 on your mobile device.

• The experience will present 10 eras of Taylor Swift and allow you to sort them on the screen to create your personal Top 5.

• You will then receive a personalized digital card to share and compare your Top 5 with friends and on social networks.

To make it even more special, the personalized experience will also showcase the 5 Eras of Taylor Swift according to how the user listens to Taylor on Spotify.

My Top 5: Marks the next phase of this interactive experience on Spotify after seeing huge success with iconic artists including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia and BTS, among others.