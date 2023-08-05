Spotify Mexico: 10 most listened to songs today

Spotify has become one of the most important platforms in the world because of its extensive catalog of music and podcasts. (infobay)

Music Industry Companies and Artists Han got an alternative on the streaming platform So that the songs can reach more people and more countries, a good example is Spotify, which has come out of the box and is now positioned as one of the favorite tracks used by the Mexican public.

However, in the face of an expansive music catalog that characterizes the new millennium, it’s easy to overlook the news or songs that are most listened to at the moment, because of what Spotify has to offer. This is a list of themes that are currently available to its users,

We leave the list for you to continue:

1. Lady Gaga (w Gabito Ballesteros, Jr. H)

2. Fresh Taste

fuerza regida

If there’s a spot among the favorites of the moment it’s “Sabor Fresa” by Fuerza Regida. It has 1,262,182 copies, which is why it remains in second place.

3. Lala

Mayke Towers

Myke Towers’ latest entry, “Lala,” goes straight to third place on the favorites list. It has already been reproduced 1,162,610 times. What will happen in the future?

4. Tulum (W Frontera Group)

5. El Azul (w featherweight)

6. Un x100to (w Bad Bunny)

Frontera Group

«un x100to (w bad bunny)» does not stop the sonar streamingWith 979,094 copies, after moving up the list of favorites and placing itself at number six.

7. TQM

fuerza regida

The latest Sensillo from Fuerza Regida already looks like a new classic. “TQM” makes a strong move to enter the list of most listened songs on the platform today streaming, It currently has over 975,940 copies.

8. First Quote

9. La Babe

10. Fragile (with Frontera Group)

yahritza y su escensia

“Fragile (W Grupo Frontera)” charted at number ten. Thanks to him, the reproductions were taken up to 837,876, which marks a hit in the music career of Yahritza y Su Essentia.

In the music industry, Mexico is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but those who have managed to do so are guaranteed a door to success like the ones these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allows you to over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as tons of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, just choose your plane With different benefits according to the price, although it also gives users the convenience of listen to free musicHowever, this mode contains ads and does not allow you to download songs without connection.

To start a session on Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with an email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that only content can be reproduced one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Spotify has become one of the most competitive streaming platforms out there. (Reuters/Dado Ruvik)

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the most dreams and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

successful subject as it was by harry styles If you take first place, you’ll also win Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most listened to song of 2022.

Australian support Kid LaRoi with Canadian Justin Bieber for simple stay became the third most listened to song worldwide.

Both fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latin artist bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

While artists are heard mostPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also supported him. third championshipA post that has been maintained since 2020 and no other artist has managed to do so.

This was one of the most expected in 2022 Taylor SwiftAfter her triumphant return to the music world, she became the second most reproduced artist globally. At the local level, it was the first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was completed by appearances from Toronto natives:drake and the weeknd, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

