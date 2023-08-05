Spider-Man Day: Why is it celebrated today?

Spider-Man Day is celebrated every August 1 (Sony Pictures//Photo: Behroze Mehri/AFP)

Spider Man one of the most popular and beloved characters of Miracle, because several generations have been identified with it over the years; It also has its own festival, as it is celebrated every August 1. spiderman day In honor of the arachnid’s first appearance in comics, Vol. The Amazing Spider-Man #149 and was published in August 1975.

Currently, many collectors have a copy of that number and it is highly quoted on online sales for its symbolic value. the cost of an original comic of the first appearance of Spider Man May vary depending on its state of conservation and seller’s criteria.

This is the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #149, the volume in which the superhero made his first appearance (screenshot)

It was Spider-Man fans who came together to propose the day; However, Marvel supported the decision, which is why it became an official celebration. So through social networks, many people expressed their admiration and affection for the personality in its various versions.

the character was created by Stan Lee or steve ditkoAlthough there are versions of Spider-Man that are more popular than others in series, comics and movies, the reality is that it is an entire multiverse, Marvel Comics establishes that there are several spatio-temporal lines in which stories and storylines unfold. comes one of the most highlighted is she Tierra-616.

Many fans celebrate Spider-Man Day (screenshot)

In this fictional reality, the person who gains powers after being bitten by a spider is Peter Parker, a teenager who lives in perpetual financial distress, is interested in science, wears lenses, has a noble attitude and is an unconditional ally. Mary Jane is After the death of his uncle Ben, this young man decides to become a judge in the town New Yorkin the United States.

The character has become one of the most representative of pop culture, as many references to Spider-Man have been included in many films, series and animations. Official video games also exist for the console. Play Station 4 and 5.

This charming personality is inspired by the screenwriter’s tricks Joe SimonThis version is called silver spiderbut wanted to make this idea Fly (The Fly), by Archie Comics.

Currently, video games featuring this arachnid hero are also available(Credit: PlayStation)

jack kirby I was a collaborator of two screenwriters and five years later, I showed them Bosetos Stan LeeHis idea was that he was a teenager who used a magic ring to become an adult and launch the screen with a pistol after he had the opportunity to represent him in five pages, but this was not a concrete result.

will eventually Stan Lee which would give the character a representative aspect, suggested eliminating the use of pistols, dropped the ring, added the characteristic mask, and told the idea steve ditkoWhose contribution was to link the experiences of adolescence with the psychology of personality.

The character has had several animated series made for television and three film adaptations, the first by director Sam Raimi you are acting Tobey Maguire as of 2002; Another starring Andy Serkis Andrew Garfield and the current one is starring tom hollandin addition to being part of marvel cinematic universe (UCM).

No Way Home’s Spider-Man becomes a crossover between Garfield, Holland and Maguire (Photo: Instagram/Marvel)

The three actors who brought Peter Parker to life have an expected reunion for the film spider man: on the way home (2021). Marvel has been preparing fans for this meeting since the film avengers: infinity war (2018) and the appearance of the character doctor strangeThe possibility of a multiverse was confirmed within the Dicha saga.

However, many of the grassroots versions of Spider-Man are limited to these films, as produced by Sony. spider man: a new universe (2018) and Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (2023) has opened up the possibility of an infinite number of realities containing multiple arachnid protagonists, each with their own canonical event, and say a significant event in their history.

Within fiction, there is a variation that opens up the possibility of an infinite Spider-Man (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).

These films poke fun at a specific phrase uttered by Uncle Ben, said to be: “With great power comes great responsibility”.