‘Soy Leyenda 2’: This is why Will Smith and Michael B. Sequel With Jordan To See Different Zombies – Cine News

The long-awaited sequel to ‘Soy Leyenda’ will take place several decades after its predecessor, which means the look of the zombies (also known as vampires or darkseekers) could be very different.

i am leanda 2 It’s in process, and the public may learn that the zombies, the Darkseekers, as they call themselves in the film, will look completely different from the way they were seen in Francis Lawrence’s first film. Filmmaker Akiva Goldsman has confirmed that Will Smith will return as protagonist Robert Neville in the sequel, and that actor Michael B. Jordan will join the cast in an undisclosed role. Without a doubt, this is exciting news, but this was the second piece of data revealed by Goldsman that hints at significant changes for the next film.

in an interview with deadlineGoldsman explained that i am leanda 2 will follow the events of the alternate ending of i’m lyanda, In this version, Robert Neville realized that the monsters were not as stupid as he thought, so he stopped experimenting with them in his laboratory and decided to leave New York City. i am leanda 2 The reshoots would take place 20 or 30 years after these events, and Goldsman stated that the plot was loosely related to the novel than the original film on which it was based. This indicates that when Will Smith returns for the sequel, the world will look different from what viewers remember.

Soy Leyenda 2’s corpses will change after a brief jump in time

i’m lyanda Based on the book of the same name written by science fiction author Richard Matheson. The plot was based on a man named Robert Neville who believed himself to be the last man of civilization after a vampire (not zombie) epidemic. There were two types of infected: those who were essentially reanimated corpses (like zombies) and those who were technically alive (like vampires). Neville dedicates his life to being the only person with immunity to kill both types of demons while sleeping during the day, and captures many of the living creatures to study them in his laboratory. Esto starts a war of sorts between them and the vampires.

Eventually, Neville realized to his great regret that infected vampire-like humans had begun to organize themselves into advanced social groups. Although the ending of Neville’s book is still very different from the alternate ending of the film i’m lyandaAdhered to the idea that killing vampires and experimenting with them was wrong. assume that i am leanda 2 If you hew closer to the book version, you might assume that Will Smith’s version of Neville would have a lot more to learn about the society of “zombies” who were killing in the first film.

Goldsman’s Revelation i am leanda 2 It will take place several decades after the events of the first film, which suggests that the Darkseekers have had a long time to evolve towards the society described in the book. In the film’s alternate ending, Neville realizes that the demons, even though they were violent and cannibalistic, were capable of love, reflection, and making complex plans. Just like that, Ana (Alice Braga) leaves with the cure she created with the hopes of healing the world again. However, if it is revealed in the sequel that the zombies do not want to be cured and the humans are not infected, it could generate a significant conflict.

Book i’m lyanda It only spanned a few years, which is why the idea of ​​how a zombie/vampire society evolved for decades was never considered. So, it’s hard to predict how the monsters will look when they return i am leanda 2, however, If the sequel focuses on the civilizing potential of this new society, it’s safe to assume that it will look a little less wild than the first. Perhaps, as is the case in literary works, there will be multiple versions of infected humans, ranging from wild and violent to those deemed non-infected.