solo concert in spain by jonas brothers

Editorial/Informative Telecinco , Europa Press 07/27/2023 7:24 pm.

The Los Jonas Brothers return to Spain

The Jonas Brothers will offer a concert at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on May 25, which will be their only performance in Spain as part of their world tour “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night”, promoter Live Nation has informed.

In this new phase, the group will perform for the first time Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, Norway, Australia and New Zealand.

more ambitious tour

The band also revealed a major expansion of their most ambitious tour yet in North America. with 26 new concertsWith 90 shows in 20 countries, it is the biggest tour to date.

Produced by Live Nation, “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night” Beginning with sold-out tickets for August 12 and 13 at New York’s Yankee Stadium, concerts in which the band will interpret themes from throughout their trajectory began in 2005.

barcelona concert tickets The sale starts next Friday, August 4 at 10:00am ET.

{{ #leaves }}

{{#section.link.href}} {{section.link.title}} {/section.link.href}} {{title.data}}

{{ /leaves }}



Han sold over 20 million albums

The Jonas Brothers, a group formed by brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, have sold over 20 million albums, been nominated twice for Grammy Awards, scored 26 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 list, and scored three consecutive Has achieved bar number 1. on the Billboard 200.

Back Separated in the year 2013, returned in 2019 With the album “Happiness Begins”, which included the song “Sucker”, which reached No. 1 on the charts in several countries.

What’s more, Kevin, Joe and Nick have maintained solo music careers that span television and cinema.

Ann 2023, The Jonas Brothers release “The Album” through Republic Records, which counted among the successful Sensillos “Waffle House” and “Wings”.

To support the new album, the Jonas Brothers have embarked on “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night” tour, which will include concerts in stadiums and pavillions around the world through 2024, which is meant to be the band’s longest tour to date. Most comprehensive tour. It is closed at.