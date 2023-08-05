Sojourn stars in The Calling, the new animated trailer for Overwatch 2.

Paving the way for Season 6 Overwatch 2.

As announced, a new animated cinematic was premiered this afternoon Overwatch 2arriving under the name “calling”.

Starring Vivian “Sojorn” Chaseanimated short film acts as a preamble to season 6 from Overwatch 2 next week.

The cinematic shows Sojorn living a seemingly peaceful life in Torontoafter the dissolution of the Overwatch group.

Cinematic Progress Shows Winston’s call for the return of Overwatchas Sojorn faces her possible involvement in secret missions to end the threat Zero sector.

Near the end, Sojorn enters the fray to counter zero sector attack on Toronto already in the outfit in which he debuted in Overwatch 2.

The call thus opens the preparation for Invasionseason 6 Overwatch 2 what will start next Tuesday 10 August on all platforms.

Overwatch 2: Invasion will present as its main attraction the first three story missionsprompting these players to resist zero sector attacks in locations Rio de Janeiro, Toronto and New Gothenburg.

Story missions Overwatch 2 will have an additional cost, with a package of only missions reaching 15 USD.

Other news of the 6th season of the series Overwatch 2 they include a new support hero, a new game mode, and a new battle pass.

