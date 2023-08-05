Sofia Vergara divorces Joe Manganiello: Asi fue su amor

Cupid’s charm ended, and it was reported this June 17th sofia vergara or Joe Manganiello If you are getting divorced. The Colombian actress and actress made it known to ‘Page Six’ via a press release that their marriage is over, where the following is detailed:

“We have made the difficult decision of divorce. As people who love and care deeply for each other, we humbly request that our privacy be respected at this time when we are going through this new phase of our lives”, he said in the press release. And requested his fans not to make such an attempt. For the time being, some more to know.

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello on the red carpet of Vanity Fair. Getty Images

Rumors have been circulating for a few days that Joe is going through a marital crisis with Sofia, and it is that the ‘Modern Family’ protagonist celebrated her 51st wedding anniversary with her husband in Italy, where she traveled with a few people. Did. Surroundings of friends.

The Colombian star enjoyed the natural wonders and luxury of the Mediterranean island of Capri, but her husband’s absence caused concern on the ground, as he did not accompany her on this crossing, bells for the cryptic greeting she penned It rings Via Comment, “Feliz Compleños, Sofia”. I guess it’s a stark contrast to the loving message that, last December, the South American nation dedicated to Manganiello for his birthday, 46.

A little earlier, in November 2022, Vergara spilled the beans on her seventh wedding anniversary with Joe, who briefly and succinctly said that she loved him. That is why the sudden breakup of the surprising couple, despite the fact that in recent times they had indicated not living together, was as important as the fulfillment of the native of Barranquilla.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Wedding Was Like This

Vergara and Manganiello’s love story began on the recording set of ‘True Blood’, which was to be performed in Hawaii. Sophia and Joe’s grand wedding was celebrated on 22 November 2015 at The Breakers, a luxurious Renaissance-style hotel located in Florida.

The party, which had over 400 guests, was revealed by Sophia A. Ellen Degeneres, “Like a dream, like a fairy tale (…). Salio perfecto, como yo wanted”. However, this marriage did not live up to the saying “till death do them part”, and today the famous couple is in the process of divorce without knowing what the reasons were for their breakup.

