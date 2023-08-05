Sofia Vergara admits the dog hates her and has given up fighting with her ex-husband over pet care. celebrities

1 of 2 Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello with Bubbles – Photo: Playback/Instagram Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello with Bubbles – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Luan Santana says in his song “Boa Memoria” that “to love is to let go”. When the feeling is of “hate” it is better to leave it. Based on this, Sofia Vergara has reportedly given up fighting for custody of her pet, a 10-year-old Chihuahua-Pomeranian cross named Bubbles, and custody has been awarded to ex-husband Joe Manganiello. According to the Page Six website, the pet would love to be with the actor.

A source told the Daily Mail on Tuesday: “Joe will never be separated from his dog Bubbles in a million years and Sofia knows that very well.” “None of them are upset or want revenge, and Sophia loves Bubbles and wants him to be happy, which is why she’s letting Joe get custody.”

2 of 2 Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Bubbles – Photo: Playback/Instagram Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello and Bubbles – Photo: Playback/Instagram

The insider said the Colombian was “humble” about the “Modern Family” star Manganiello — who filed for divorce from Vergara on July 19 — keeping the dog after the split. “[Manganiello]said Sofia has the biggest heart and would never do anything to intentionally hurt her or Bubbles,” the source added.

Under California state law, pets are considered personal property when a couple is in the process of separating. However, after a new law was passed in 2019, the judge presiding over the divorce can now take into account the best interest of the pet’s welfare and establish a shared custody arrangement at his or her discretion.