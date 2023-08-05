Social Marketing Program for Public Health: Best Practices – PAHO/WHO

join us on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 10:00 am to 11:30 am ET for our webinar Social Marketing Program for Public Health: Best Practices. We will discuss the importance and role of social marketing in health promotion and prevention of NCDs, provide an overview of the implementation of the Social Marketing for Public Health program and hear from country teams and lessons learned from Latin America. and Caribbean countries that participated in the training.

Context

Public health professionals are facing increasing challenges in combating communicable and noncommunicable diseases, as well as in responding to emergencies. However, many of the most effective WHO interventions to prevent and control noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) include mass communication campaigns as a component of raising public awareness or behavior change about risk factors such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking or alcohol abuse. However, the capacity of countries to design and implement effective campaigns is limited.

Social marketing can be defined as the application of marketing methods to develop programs aimed at encouraging behavioral change in the population of interest in order to improve their well-being and create the common good. Social marketing can be used to change individual behavior, change social norms to support government policy, or to influence decision makers.

In July 2022, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) introduced an e-learning program on social marketing for public health. Our audience included public health professionals (health information, health promotion, nutrition, non-toxic diseases, infectious diseases) from ministries of health, PAHO country offices, NGOs, professional associations and academia.

The program was offered in English and Spanish as a self-paced course or as a learning mode and was delivered on PAHO’s Virtual Public Health Campus. The program consists of “Course 1 – Introduction to a Public Health Social Marketing Program” (self-study), followed by a second course, “Planning and Designing a Public Health Social Marketing Program”. The goal is that after completing the two courses of the program, participants will be able to lead or supervise social marketing programs in their country, make informed decisions, and apply a systematic five-step process that ranges from problem definition to monitoring. plan evaluation. The program reached over 16,500 participants who registered for the introductory course.

The Public Health Social Marketing Program is a collaboration between the Pan American Health Organization and the University of Florida School of Public Health and is funded by the American Heart Association and the Alliance for Universal Health Insurance.